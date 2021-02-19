Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A key specifications leaked ahead of India launch next week

Highlights Realme Narzo 30 Pro is said to come with only 30W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 30A is said to have 13MP dual cameras.

Both Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A are coming to India on February 24.

Realme Narzo 30 series is going to be launched on February 24. Rumours are rife there will be just two smartphones in the series, at least at the launch, the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A. So far, Realme has only confirmed that Narzo 30 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC while the rest of the details are heard through the grapevine. Adding to that is the new leak by the tipster Mukul Sharma who has now tipped almost all key specifications of the Narzo 30 series.

In his tweets, Sharma has spilled the beans ahead of next week's launch. And these specifications are in line with what we have been treated to so far. It has mostly been the Narzo 30 Pro that has made appearances on certification and benchmarking websites, so it is obvious some specifications are out. But Narzo 30A has been a mysterious phone. Not much was known about the device. Until now, thanks to Sharma's tweet.

Narzo 30 Pro specifications

According to the tipster, the Narzo 30 Pro will have a 120Hz display, a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a 48MP triple rear-camera system, and speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Now we have known some of these specifications for a long time, such as the Dimensity 800U processor and the chipset. But other bits about the phone paint an interesting picture about the phone. For instance, the Narzo 30 Pro is said to come with just 30W charging, which is a huge downgrade over the 65W fast charging that last year's Narzo 20 Pro features. This may have been a tradeoff done to bring the 5G connectivity to this price segment.

Narzo 30A specifications

The Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, an Helio G85 processor, a 13MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and finally, have two colour variants, black and blue.

These specifications are solid, theoretically, for a phone that is going to cost around Rs 10,000, if we go by the price of Narzo 20A. Realme has some interesting tricks that it pulls off to stay ahead of the competition, which the Narzo 30A seems to have been loaded with.

Realme Narzo 30 series launch

Realme will hold an online event on February 24 at 12.30 pm to launch the Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, and the Buds Air 2 in India.