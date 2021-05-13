Realme Narzo 30 teased to sport 90Hz screen and 5000mAh battery, launch is on May 18

Highlights Realme has announced in a teaser that Narzo 30 will have a 90Hz screen.

The Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

The launch of the Realme Narzo 30 is on May 18.

Realme Narzo 30 launch will take place on May 18. Although the vanilla phone in the Narzo 30 series is arriving in Malaysia initially, the company is likely to bring it to India and other markets. There have been some teasers for the upcoming phone, and now the new ones confirm key specifications of the Narzo 30. The upcoming Narzo 30 is going to have a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery, the company has teased.

Through a Facebook post, Realme Malaysia revealed that the Narzo 30 will use a 90Hz display panel but it will be an LCD, not AMOLED. That is because the company previously confirmed a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Narzo 30. Usually, phones with an AMOLED screen have the fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, because of available technology. Realme has not shared the display size at this point, but I assume it will be 6.5 inches since most Realme phones have the same-sized screens.

The latest teaser comes close after the ones that confirmed what processor the Realme Narzo 30 will use, what battery there will be, and the charging speed for that battery. In previous teasers, Realme teased that the Narzo 30 would come with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor inside. This is the same processor that we had previously seen on last year's Narzo 20 Pro, and it was good enough for the price. This time it is going to arrive on a vanilla phone, which means a lower price. Realme has also revealed there will be a 5000mAh battery inside the Narzo 30 and it will support 30W fast charging. We also know that there will at least be two colour options on the Narzo 30; blue and grey.

For the rest of the specifications, we will have to wait for the launch event. It is also possible that Realme reveals one or two more features through teasers in the build-up. The Realme Narzo 30 launch is going to take place at an online-only event in Malaysia on May 18.

In other news, Realme recently postponed the May 4 event because of the ongoing Covid-19 wave that has brought up the number of positive cases to more than 4 lakh a day while the death toll is over 4,000. Realme was supposed to launch its first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone, X7 Max 5G, in India, alongside a brand-new 43-inch 4K smart television. Rumours were also rife that Realme would bring more accessories to the event. A new date for the launch of these products is not available right now.