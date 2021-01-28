Realme Narzo 30A now tipped to arrive in February

Highlights Realme is said to launch the Narzo 30A in February.

It was earlier rumoured to be launched in January.

Realme has not said anything official on the launch of Narzo 30 series.

Realme has a flurry of smartphones in the pipeline but only a few of them are officially confirmed. The ones still in the rumour mill include the Narzo 30 series phones. Reports last year suggested there will be three of them similar to the Narzo 20 series phones, the Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and the Narzo 30A. The series was tipped last year to go official sometime in January, close to the launch of X7 series but surprisingly Realme launched nothing in India in January so far. Now, a new report has said the Narzo 30A and other phones in the series may launch in February. The Narzo 30A has also received the certification by the Thailand authority.

The Realme Narzo 30A has appeared on the database of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand. The smartphone bears the model number RMX3171 and has connectivity up to LTE network. The same model has been spotted previously on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indonesian Sertifikasi, and TKDN authorities, which means that the Narzo 30A is not coming to just one market but in almost all South Asian markets where Realme operates. But none of these certification listings provides the specifications or features of the Narzo 30A, which is a bummer.

Of course, the Narzo 30A will bring upgrades over last year's Narzo 20A but how spruced-up the specifications on the former will be is something that is unclear at the moment. The Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch 720p LCD with a teardrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 256GB, and the smartphone runs Android 10-based Realme UI. At its back, there is a combination of a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP retro sensor. Realme Narzo 20A features an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. Realme Narzo 20A is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

About the price, the Narzo 20A was launched for Rs 8,499 onwards last year. This would mean the Narzo 30A will cost somewhere around Rs 9,000 as and when it is launched. Realme is known for pricing its products aggressively in the market and its biggest competitor is Redmi in this price segment. The Realme Narzo 20 series was pitted against the Redmi 9 series, however, the latter has four models under it as compared to three from Realme. At the moment, there is nothing about the Redmi 10 series but Realme may already be close to launching the Narzo 30 series in multiple markets to seize the customer base.

In other news, Realme has announced it will launch the X7 and X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India on February 4. The announcement comes around two months later after Realme India boss Madhav Sheth confirmed the X7 series would arrive in India. Realme launched the X7 and X7 Pro smartphones in September last year in China, showcasing its new range of 5G mid-end phones. And now the company is eyeing the Indian market that is seeing a deluge of 5G phones even though 5G is not commercially available here.