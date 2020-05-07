Realme Narzo series launch in India set for May 11

Highlights Realme Narzo series will be launched in India on May 11.

It consists of Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones.

The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Realme Narzo series is launching on May 11 in India. As the lockdown across the country has been relaxed to certain levels, Realme has, for the third time, scheduled the launch of its awaited Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones after two major delays. Since physical events are not to take place as per government's orders, Realme is holding an online event where a pre-recorded video will be played for the launch of Narzo series. The Narzo series is debuting with two smartphones, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A that are believed to be rebadged versions of Realme 6i and Realme C3 with triple cameras.

The Realme Narzo launch event will begin at 12.30 pm on Monday, May 11. The launch video will be played on YouTube and social media properties of the brand. Realme is emphasising that its officials have taken proper "health and safety measures" while recording the video at the company office. The pricing and availability of the Narzo series will be announced at the launch event on May 11.

The delivery of non-essential items is permitted in orange and green zones, which means customers will be able to order the Realme Narzo series as and when it is ready for shipping. Realme says it is "thrilled to bring the new experience of Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A at your doorstep." The same relaxation is not applicable to the red zones across the country, where the cases of covid-19 positive people and the chances of infection are both high. However, Realme is likely to begin shipping of its latest smartphones to red zones only after government's orders.

The Realme Narzo series has been confirmed to come with 48-megapixel quad cameras at the back on the Narzo 10 while the Narzo 10A will have three camera sensors. There will be a 5000mAh battery on Realme Narzo phones along with Quick Charge support. The Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is also found on the Realme 6i. There will also be Android 10 available on both smartphones out of the box. The Narzo 10 is confirmed to have a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent. It was previously reported that the Narzo series will be priced around Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000, and sit between the Realme C-series and Realme 3-series.