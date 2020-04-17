Realme Narzo series rescheduled to launch on April 21: Launch details, expected price, specs

Highlights Realme Narzo series will be launched next week.

It will have two smartphones, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

The Narzo series is said to start at Rs 10,000.

Realme on Friday announced that it will launch the Narzo smartphone series on Tuesday, April 21. The Narzo series was previously scheduled to debut in India on March 26 but since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Realme had to cancel the online event. The April 21 event for the launch of Narzo series will again be a digital one, wherein Realme will play a pre-recorded video. The Realme Narzo series will have two smartphones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A - both of which are speculated to be positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Date

The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones, as we said, will be launched on April 21 at 12:30 pm. It will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Realme website for those who do not want to miss any updates. Realme Narzo 10 series price will also be announced at the launch.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Price

The Realme Narzo series has been tipped to start around Rs 10,000 in India. The Narzo 10A will be a budget smartphone that could have a Rs 10,000 price tag while the Narzo 10 will be placed higher, somewhere around Rs 13,000 - Rs 14,000. According to previous rumours, the Realme Narzo series will sit between Realme C3 and Realme 3 series, price wise. In any case, more details will be revealed in the coming days.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Specifications

The Realme Narzo phones are speculated to be the rebadged versions of some existing phones not available in India. According to rumours, the Narzo 10 is a rebadged version of the Realme 6i, which was launched in Myanmar in March while the Narzo 10 has been rebranded from the Realme C3 triple camera model, which is available in select markets but not in India. The Realme C3 available in India has two rear cameras instead.

If these rumours hold water, then the specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A should be similar to those of the Realme 6i and Realme C3, respectively. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 and G80 chipsets, according to earlier rumours. The Helio G70 also powers the Realme C3 while the Helio G80 debuted on the Realme 6i in Myanmar. Realme could reveal more specifications in the build-up to the launch event.