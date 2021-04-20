Realme phone with Snapdragon 750G spotted, could be Realme 8 Pro 5G

Highlights Realme is working on a new phone and it may be the 8 Pro 5G.

The Realme 8 Pro 5G may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Realme is already launching the Realme 8 5G in India on April 22.

Realme is seemingly working on a new smartphone, and it could be the Realme 8 Pro 5G. According to the TENAA certification website of China, a new Realme phone bearing model number RMX3161 is in the works. And while this listing confirms the existence of the phone, another listing of the phone gives away some key things about this phone. The RMX3161 visited the Geekbench platform, as well, and this time it arrived along with the processor and RAM information.

Realme's new phone RMX3161 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Although the name of the processor is not explicitly mentioned, the codename is enough to figure out. The codename for the Snapdragon 750G is "lito" and it is listed to run at a base frequency of 1.80GHz and have eight cores. The source code of the listing has also revealed that there will be an Adreno 619 GPU aiding the processor in graphic performance. The phone has scored 657 in single-core tests and 1940 in multi-core.

That is not all. The Geekbench listing of the RMX3161 also shows 8GB of RAM and the Android 11 operating system. Since it is a Realme phone, it will have the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. Whereas the TENAA listing has revealed the phone will be 8.8mm thick and come with a 6.5-inch display. The Realme phone will come with a 4880mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the back, the phone would have a setup of four cameras.

Now, all the information that we have talked about so far strongly points to the Realme 8 Pro 5G. Rumours are rife that the Realme 8 Pro 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, so it is possible the RMX3161 is the 5G version of the Realme 8 Pro. Realme is already launching the Realme 8 5G, which is the 5G version of the Realme 8, on April 22 in India. As such, the Realme 8 series will soon have 5G versions for each phone. And while one of them is coming to India this week, the Realme 8 Pro 5G is likely to arrive soon.

Realme 8 5G is, however, debuting on April 21. The launch will not be in India but Thailand and that is why we will get to know the full list specifications of the phone tomorrow before the India launch the next day. The Realme 8 5G is already teased to come with a 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.