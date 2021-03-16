Realme pokes fun at Xiaomi for Redmi Note 10 sale glitch, says it has enough stock of Realme 8 series

Highlights Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has poked fun at Redmi in his latest tweet.

It was an unfortunate event for Xiaomi today when the Amazon India website crashed right when the brand-new Redmi Note 10 was about to go on sale for the first time. People, queued up in the virtual line, were furious over this mishap that was caused because "many many million Mi Fans" rushed to get themselves a unit. Although Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain apologised for the incident and promised a fix, it was a welcome opportunity for Realme. Realme India boss Madhav Sheth took a potshot at Xiaomi saying "We [Realme] always come prepared."

In a tweet, Sheth poked fun at Xiaomi's mismanagement of the Redmi Note 10 sale. He said, "#realme is well-equipped to meet #realmeFans' demands. High or low-priced, we have enough stock of all variants of the upcoming #realme8series." Sheth killed two birds with one stone here. He took a jibe at Xiaomi -- its biggest rival in India thanks to the aggressive nature they both share, and, at the same time, promoted the sales for the upcoming Realme 8 series, which is due for launch on March 24. Realme kicked off the Infinity Sale for Realme 8 series where customers get to pre-book the phone and avail benefits.

The Redmi Note 10 sale turned out to be a disaster for Xiaomi before they could fix it. A glitch rendered the page meant for allowing customers to buy the phone unresponsive. Jain tweeted an apology for this incident a few moments later. "Today's sales of #RedmiNote10: we are seeing unprecedented traffic! Many many million Mi Fans came to buy the phone. Hence website / faced faced some issues. Please give us few mins. We're working to resolve it asap. Thank you for patience," he tweeted.

It is not new in the tech world. This banter between rivals not only gives quirks to fans, it is kind of an indication of healthy competition. Although, sometimes, some brands cross the line and consequently face the irk of fans for doing that because the market is equal for everyone. Realme and Redmi (Xiaomi) have been at loggerheads since the former came into inception in 2018. The main funda of Realme's business is to undercut big brands mostly but, of late, it has included Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco.

Realme 8 series launch

Realme is gearing up to launch its first 108MP camera phone, the Realme 8 Pro globally on March 24. This phone will be the company's most ambitious camera phone. Apart from the Realme 8 Pro, there will be a Realme 8 smartphone that will make its debut at the upcoming event.