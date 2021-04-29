Realme postpones third anniversary celebration event, X7 Max 5G, 4K TV to now arrive later

Highlights Realme has postponed the May 4 event due to current Covid-19 crisis.

Realme previously confirmed to launch a Dimensity 1200-powered phone.

The upcoming event was also supposed to be the company's 3rd anniversary celebration.

Realme has announced it will postpone the celebrations of its third anniversary in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The May 4 event, which Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth confirmed in a YouTube video, will not take place as planned. Realme had planned to launch the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone -- possibly the Realme X7 Max, and a 4K smart TV, among other things at the now-postponed event. For now, there is no information on the next date for the Realme event.

In a post on Twitter, Realme's Sheth wrote, "After careful consideration, #realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let's focus on contributing as much as possible." Sheth, however, ended the note with positivity, urging fans to "focus on themselves and their families" and that Realme "will be back soon."

With over 3 lakh cases emerging by the day, the Covid-19 crisis in India has deepened beyond control, facilitated by the acute shortage of medical supplies and life-saving drugs. Several parts of India are under lockdown, with only essential items allowed for delivery. Since the government has not listed smartphones as an essential, Amazon and Flipkart, among other online shopping platforms, have restricted delivery in places such as Delhi and Mumbai. Although most places, where there is no lockdown, are still serviceable, tech companies are refraining from going ahead with launch plans. Realme is among the first companies to cancel an event for the first time this year amid surging cases.

The current situation is reminiscent of last year's when the entire tech industry came to a standstill owing to the complete lockdown that lasted for more than two months. Not only delivery but manufacturing of smartphones and other electronics was prohibited under the then-issued guidelines. It was only in late May that the government began easing lockdown restrictions, giving relief to phone companies, after which they immediately began production of phones and other gadgets to fulfil the growing demand of the stay-at-home economy.

Coming back to what Realme was planning for May 4, you are likely to see a brand new 5G phone that may also be India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone. Several rumours have pointed out that this phone will be called Realme X7 Max 5G, and that it will be a rebranded version of Realme X7 Pro Ultra that the company launched in China last month. However, some other rumours have said that the Realme X7 Max 5G may be the rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo, which debuted in late March. The latter makes more sense because the GT Neo uses a Dimensity 1200 processor inside, unlike the X7 Pro Ultra that is powered by a less powerful Dimensity 1100 chipset. And if the latter holds any water, we are looking at another mid-range smartphone.

The Realme X7 Max 5G specifications may include two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme X7 Max 5G may come in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colour variants. It may feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, the Realme X7 Max 5G may come with a 64-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there may be a 16-megapixel camera on the Realme X7 Max 5G. Powering the phone may be a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Realme's Sheth also confirmed a new 43-inch 4K TV that may now debut later. However, some rumours suggest there might be a 49-inch or a 50-inch version in the pipeline. "We are also bringing a new cinema experience with hands-free voice control with Dolby Vision & Audio experience," Sheth said in the YouTube video.