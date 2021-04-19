Realme Q3 Pro launch date, key specifications revealed

Highlights Realme will launch the Q3 series in China on April 22.

There are going to be at least two smartphones under it.

Realme Q3 Pro may be the highest-end phone in the series.

Realme Q3 series is coming on April 22. In a Weibo post, Realme announced the launch date for its next phone series and it will include at least two of them. Realme may launch the Q3 and the Q3 Pro at the upcoming event, although it is likely the Q3i may also arrive. Realme's chief marketing officer shared a poster of the Realme Q3 Pro, and it has a fluorescent back with a shiny yellow finish. We saw some bits of this design on the Illuminating Yellow colourway of the Realme 8 Pro.

While Realme is reusing a recent design, it is retaining what has emerged as a controversial design element, the "Dare to Leap" branding. And all of this creates a festival-like decoration on the Realme Q3 Pro. On the back, the Realme Q3 Pro will come with a triple camera system, including a 64-megapixel main camera. There is also going to be an LED flash accompanying the cameras. And that is it. Realme is yet to make the rest of the specifications of the Q3 Pro official.

And while we wait for official specifications, the rumour mill has something for us. Going by the looks of the phone, a similar phone appeared on China's TENAA certification authority. The phone listed on the certification website bears the model number RMX2205 and comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme phone may come with a 4500mAh battery and run the Android 11 operating system with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. Some reports have even said the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate on the screen, while the battery will support the 65W fast charging technology.

Luckily, the RMX2205 also made a visit to the Geekbench benchmarking platform. On the platform, the phone appeared with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and at least 8GB of RAM inside. This means the Realme Q3 Pro may be a 5G phone with mostly mid-range specifications. Realme previously confirmed that the Q3 series will sit below the GT series, and that means it is not flagship-level.

In other news, Realme is geared up to launch the Realme 8 5G smartphone in India on April 22. The smartphone, however, will originally arrive in Thailand on April 21 with a 90Hz LCD, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. The rest of the specifications of the Realme 8 5G will come out during the event later this week, along with the price. We will know more about the phone then.