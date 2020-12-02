Realme Race to be company's next flagship powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip

Highlights Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 888 will power Realme Race.

Realme Race is a codename for the company's next flagship.

It could commercially be called Realme Ace or Realme X60 Pro.

Qualcomm's next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888, was launched on Tuesday. This announcement was followed by several others from leading smartphone companies racing to get the most powerful chipset for Android to date. Realme has now announced that its next flagship, which it is calling Race internally, will be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 processor, bringing the high-grade performance to its customers. Realme has said Race is just a codename for now, which means there will be a different name for commercial purpose. Leaks in the past have suggested it could be called either Realme Ace or Realme X60 Pro 5G.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth said that the company's next flagship phone will be a milestone for both Realme and its users. Sheth said Realme is working towards democratising the next-generation 5G technology globally, which means that the Race smartphone might come at an affordable cost that can be associated with flagships. Realme's previous flagship phone, X50 Pro 5G, was launched for under Rs 40,000 in India, which is a lot less than what OnePlus or Samsung ask for their 5G handsets. Realme X50 Pro 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

"We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021," said Realme's Sheth. He also stressed that Realme launched India's first 5G smartphone earlier this year in February. Realme is also expected to launch the X7 series in India early next year. The X7 series is likely to bring 5G connectivity for under Rs 20,000 in India, although 5G is quite far away to become a reality.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: A big leap

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is built on the new 5-nanometre technology and brings significant improvements over last year's Snapdragon 865 processor, including the 5G modem that is now on board with the processor. The previous generation chipset did not come with an integrated 5G modem, instead, manufacturers were required to add it separately, requiring more space on the circuit board. The Snapdragon 888 processor features Qualcomm's X60 modem, which was announced earlier this year, to provide 5G capabilities with better power management and improvements for various carriers to provide 5G speeds on both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset will also come with a sixth-generation AI Engine, which uses the company's improved Hexagon processor, to bring major improvements in apps open on Android and the consumption of the battery. Qualcomm is claiming that next year's flagships from partnering companies, such as Realme, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi, will be able to handle multi-core processes, taking a big leap in performance. The battery will also be consumed in a sustainable manner, so as to ensure it lasts longer while handling serious tasks on the device.

Qualcomm is also touting improved photography on the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company claims the new chipset is capable of capturing about 120 photos per second at 12MP resolution, which is too high of a refresh rate and will probably not find a practical implementation on any of the flagships expected next year. But this does reaffirm that the chipset can handle better processing for high-quality images with the new sensors from Samsung and Sony.

The first day of Qualcomm Tech Summit saw the company announcing the chipset with some information about it and partner smartphone brands announcing their flagships. The second day, which falls on Wednesday, December 2, will see Qualcomm detailing the chipset and tell us what exactly goes inside the new Snapdragon 888 processor.