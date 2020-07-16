Realme says will launch 6000mAh battery smartphone soon

Highlights Realme has confirmed it will launch a smartphone with 6000mAh battery.

A Realme device was spotted on a certification site with a 6000mAh battery earlier.

Realme is also poised to launch an entire series of 5G smartphones.

Realme is making some huge changes to the batteries on its smartphones. It will announce its 125W UltraDart fast charging technology today, which is the same as Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology unveiled on Wednesday. But Realme is not stopping there, it has confirmed it will introduce a 6000mAh battery to its smartphone line soon.

In an Instagram post, Realme Indonesia's marketing director, Palson Yi confirmed the company is set to launch a 6000mAh battery phone. He said Realme fans have been asking for "a really big battery", to which the announcement was made. He did not, however, share details such as what the smartphone with 6000mAh battery called or whether it will belong to the budget segment or the mid- or premium-range.

The confirmation from Realme is not random or out of the blue, though. In May, a Realme device bearing a model number BLP793 surfaced on the TUV Rheinland certification website with 6000mAh battery listed in its specifications. The name of the device is not known but it could belong to a new series, going by the fact that the model numbers of Realme devices start with RMX. There were no additional details available.

Realme is taking a big leap in the battery charging department by launching the 125W technology, which is said to charge 33 per cent of a 4000mAh battery in three minutes. The technology was originally launched by Oppo on Thursday as 125W Flash Charge, claimed to top a 4000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Since both companies share the same resources, Realme's future smartphones, possibly in the flagship range, will get the fast charging tech. Both Oppo and Realme are, however, unlikely to reveal what those smartphones will be.

Separately, Realme is also working on 5G solutions so as to make the next-generation wireless communication technology optimised for its smartphones. In fact, the company is tipped to launch an entire range of 5G smartphones, along with a solution to fix battery issues in them. According to Realme, as noted in the leak, the battery suffers heavily with 5G connectivity, which is something it wants to work on and iron out on its future smartphones. The details and specifications of these 5G-enabled smartphones are not available at the moment.