Realme says will launch India's first Dimensity 1200-powered phone, it is Realme GT Neo

Highlights MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 1200 processor for India.

Realme will launch India's first smartphone with this processor.

Realme GT Neo is the only phone that runs the Dimensity 1200 SoC inside.

MediaTek, the largest chipmaker for the third quarter of 2020, today announced the launch of the Dimensity 1200 processor in India. The latest Dimensity 1200 processor is the company's highest-end chip and is big on performance for mid-range phones. Following the launch, Realme will be India's first smartphone brand to introduce a Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone, likely the Realme GT Neo. The GT Neo launch took place in China late last month and the company said the phone is its camera flagship.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor is built using the 6-nanometre technology allowing for 22 per cent faster CPU performance over the previous generation. "The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds  be it processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming or connectivity enhancements," said MediaTek in a statement. And while you can expect the Dimensity 1200-powered phone to be good enough for intensive tasks, it is no match for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the top-end Android phones right now, such as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Realme will be launching the first Dimensity 1200-enabled phone in India, the GT Neo, but it has not said when that will happen. Rumours have it for a while that Realme GT Neo will arrive in India in the first half of this year, but a particular date is not there. Realme GT Neo seems like a good phone that the company said is big on cameras but if you talk about numbers only, the Realme 8 Pro sits at the top position in the line. The Realme GT Neo has a 64-megapixel camera system while the 8 Pro has a whopping 108-megapixel multi-camera system.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth said, "The launch of Dimensity 1200 is another milestone towards realizing that vision, as it brings the power of nanoscale processor with 6nm design, up to 3 GHz speed with octa-core CPU, power-efficient and highly capable 5G integrated mode. realme will be launching India's first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone very soon."

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo comes with a main 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. This camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the display. The GT Neo uses a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside the Realme GT Neo is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor inside, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You can add a microSD card to this phone to expand the storage. The phone comes preloaded with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Inside the Realme GT Neo is a 4500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Notably, the Realme GT 5G uses 65W fast charging instead. But much like the GT 5G, the GT Neo uses the GT mode and VC Cooling technology for when the loads are high. The Realme GT Neo is 8.4mm thick and weighs 179 grams.