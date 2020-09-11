Realme sells over 180,000 Realme 7 units in first sale in India

Highlights Realme has announced that it sold over 180,000 units of Realme 7.

Realme 7 is a true value for money device that has a good mix of everything.

It will go on sale again on September 17 on Flipkart and Realme store.

Realme 7 moved more than 180,000 units out of the inventory in its first sale. The huge number indicates the appetite for smartphones has grown again and it took only a few months after the lockdown relaxations began. While announcing the same, Realme's Madhav Sheth emphasised on what a smartphone brand should focus. It could be a subtle jab at Redmi, Poco, and Samsung that are primarily its rivals. The Realme 7 will go on sale again on September 17 and it will be interesting to see how many units are sold then.

It is a favourable indication of the market where Chinese smartphones (or any other goods) were being shunned, following the faceoff between China and India in the Galwan Valley. A huge chunk of consumers was not interested in buying products from brands such as Realme and Xiaomi anymore, but guess that sentiment last only a few days. Realme's accomplishment in selling more than 180,000 units in one go comes as celebratory for other Chinese brands in India.

The strategy that Realme works on includes aggressive pricing of smartphones. Its smartphones bring those features to the table that undercut some pricier counterparts in the market. For example, Realme was the first brand to give a 90Hz display on a smartphone that cost under Rs 15,000. It was the Realme 6 and later that feature was also given on the Rs 13k Realme 6i. With Realme 7, that feature is being continued with new ones having been added.

Realme 7 specifications include 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 30W, up to 8GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Its rear cameras include a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The Realme 7 runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

I reviewed the Realme 7 and found it bang for the buck. If you are looking for a smartphone that fits the bill and has features such as a 90Hz display, a capable processor, and good cameras, Realme 7 should be what you need to spend those Rs 14,990 on. The next sale is taking place on September 17 at noon on Flipkart and Realme online store, which is when you should try getting yourself one.