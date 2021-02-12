Realme, The Chainsmokers come together for company's next active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Highlights Realme has seemingly partnered with The Chainsmokers.

This partnership could be for the next flagship TWS earbuds.

These earbuds could be called Realme Buds Air Pro 2.

Realme's next truly wireless earbuds, which do not have a proper name yet, might be its 2021 flagship device. A new leaked image shows the EDM duo The Chainsmokers busy tuning their musical instruments ahead of a wall that says, "Noise off. Realme on." This could be Realme's first partnership with a popular music band to promote its upcoming earbuds, and these earbuds may neither be the Buds Q2 nor the Buds Air 2. Instead, this pair of earbuds could take things forward from where the Buds Air Pro left and could be called Buds Air Pro 2.

According to the photo shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, Realme seems to have teamed up with The Chainsmokers for an upcoming product. Although none of the parties has confirmed the partnership. While it is not clear how this collaboration will materialise, it is likely the next high-end hearable from Realme will have a special edition highlighting elements referring to The Chainsmokers. Realme previously partnered with Jose Levy for the design for Buds Q, so this time The Chainsmokers may be involved in the partnership that extends to the design of upcoming earbuds.

Realme is said to be working on two pairs of truly wireless earbuds. One of them could be the Buds Q2 and the other one could be called Buds Air 2. The former will be an upgrade over last year's Buds Q that belongs to the entry-level segment, while the latter would be a sequel to the Buds Air that the company launched in 2019 as its first personal audio product. The Realme Buds Air earbuds are still on sale and come with wireless charging. Although these earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, they are still among the best in the segment. The active noise cancellation was introduced later with the Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds last year.

In my review, I noted that the Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds are good. Their price makes them even better because they are affordable. The Buds Air Pro earbuds do a good job of active noise cancellation. These can block the usual chatter around you, however, some loud and screaming sounds can penetrate easily. The sound quality of the Buds Air Pro earbuds is also good. I had a pleasant experience listening to music and podcasts on these earbuds. That being said, the Buds Air Pro earbuds do not have a soundstage as good as that on the Oppo Enco W51 earbuds. The Oppo Enco W51 earbuds also bring active noise cancellation, that too, for the same price. Both Realme Buds Air Pro and Oppo Enco W51 cost Rs 4,999 in India. But if you ask me, which one is better, I would suggest the Oppo Enco W51 earbuds. Maybe with these upcoming truly wireless earbuds, Realme will be able to beat Oppo in the game.