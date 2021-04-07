Realme to launch three affordable phones tomorrow, here is everything we know

Highlights Realme will launch the C25, C21, and C20 smartphones in India tomorrow.

The Realme C25 and C21 have been awarded with TUV Rheinland's new certification.

The Realme C25 packs a large 6000mAh battery while C21, C20 have 5000mAh battery each.

Realme is back once again. This time it has three phones in its kitty. At tomorrow's launch event, you will see the new C25, C21, and C20 smartphones -- all of which are suited for entry-level customers. The biggest plus point here is the battery. While the Realme C25 has a 6000mAh battery, the rest two feature a 5000mAh battery each. And while long-lasting batteries are something budget customers are mostly fond of, there is a horde of other good things such as a big display.

With just one day to go for the launch, let us quickly recap what all we know about the three Realme phones. The Realme C25, C21, and C20 are not new phones. They are already out in some Asian markets, such as Malaysia and Indonesia. And that is why we are thorough with the specifications of the three phones -- that is unless Realme decides to tweak a thing or two. Perhaps the most important thing that we would only know tomorrow is the price of the three phones. Realme, in addition to announcing the pricing, will also reveal the availability details of the new phones.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 specifications

The Realme C20, C21, and C25 are all budget phones that will replace the C11, C12, and C15 in India. The old C-series was launched in India last year. All three phones come with 6.5-inch HD+ LCDs with a waterdrop-style notch. While the Realme C20 and C21 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the C25 rocks a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The Realme C25 is the only phone to come with Android 11 out of the box while the other two still run Android 10-based Realme UI.

In terms of optics, the Realme C25 packs a 48-megapixel triple-camera setup while the C21 has a 13-megapixel triple-camera system. The Realme C20, on the other hand, has just one 8-megapixel rear camera. For selfies, the C25 offers an 8-megapixel front camera, but the other two phones have just a 5-megapixel snapper. All three C-series phones are big on their battery. So, while the C20 and C21 will bring huge 5000mAh batteries with 10W charging inside, the Realme C25 will give you a 6000mAh battery along with support for faster 18W charging.

Interestingly, Realme has announced a partnership with TUV Rheinland from Japan and as a part of that, the C25 and C21 will emerge as the first smartphones with TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification. This essentially means that the displays on the two phones are resistant to most adverse conditions and will protect your eyes from strain over extended use. We will hear more about this partnership from Realme at the event.