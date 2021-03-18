Realme to soon launch 5G phone cheaper than Narzo 30 Pro in India

Highlights Realme Narzo 30 may launch as the cheapest 5G phone in India.

The Realme Narzo 30 will cost less than the Narzo 30 Pro.

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth has confirmed Narzo 30 will arrive soon.

Realme launched the Narzo 30 Pro earlier this month. It arrived as the most affordable 5G phone in India. The Narzo 30 Pro costs just Rs 16,999, which is by far the lowest price you will end up paying for a 5G phone. But Realme does not want to stop here. In the latest episode of AskMadhav series on YouTube, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company will soon launch Narzo 30 and it will have a 5G variant with a lower price than Narzo 30 Pro's.

Sheth said that Realme will launch a cheaper 5G handset and it is going to be the Narzo 30. We know the Narzo 30 series has only two handsets, for now, that was launched earlier this month. Realme launched Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A while Narzo 30 was still awaited. While it was a mere hint earlier, the latest YouTube episode confirms the Narzo 30 will be launched soon. But apart from the fact that Narzo 30 will be both 4G and 5G, there is no other detail known about the Narzo 30 smartphone.

In the video, Sheth said the Narzo 30 has reached the end of the testing and development phase. And, according to him, since the demand for 5G smartphones is high, Realme has decided to bring a 5G phone alongside a 4G variant. This means that Realme will launch both 4G and 5G smartphones in India, wherein the latter will emerge as the cheapest 5G phone with a price point lower than that of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. But Sheth is not giving a launch date. All he mentioned in the video was "soon" that he used for the launch of the Narzo 30.

Realme's phone strategy for the Indian market involves the democratisation of 5G, which the company made abundantly clear when it launched the Narzo 30 Pro right after the debut of the X7 series. The Narzo 30 Pro not only goes big on 5G, it brings some interesting features such as a 120Hz LCD that is rare to find around the price of Rs 16,999. And if this price somehow seems a little high, Realme is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Narzo 30 Pro in the ongoing Flipkart Electronics Sale. The Narzo 30 Pro also features a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It has a triple camera setup including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back.