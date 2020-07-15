Realme to unveil 125W fast charging technology on July 16

Highlights Realme is set to launch its 125W fast charging technology on July 15.

Realme has said it will also announce the 125W fast charging technology, only a day after its sister concern Oppo will do the same. Oppo is set to unveil the 125W SuperVOOC fast charging method today globally. This means Realme will follow in Oppo's footsteps to introduce the same technology with another name, probably 125W UltraDart Charge, on Wednesday, July 15. Realme began teasing about its upcoming fast charging technology a while back, but, interestingly, the hints that were dropped pointed out to 120W fast charging speed instead. We do not know which charging speed would finally be announced, but 125W makes more sense since Realme can readily borrow it from Oppo.

In a Weibo post, Realme China CMO, Xu Qi Chase has posted a binary code in a bid to build hype before the tentative launch of the charging technology. The binary code calculates to 125, suggesting Realme's charging tech will be same as Oppo's. This is not the first time the two companies will share technology as Realme is a spinoff company of Oppo. Previously, Oppo's 65W SuperVOOC charging method trickled down to be featured on Realme smartphones, including the X50 Pro 5G. The upcoming 125W fast-charging method will be reserved for flagship devices of both brands, the announcement on which can be expected at Oppo's and Realme's events.

While the final teaser hints at 125W, a previous one from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth alluded to the arrival of 120W fast charging. Sheth's tweet featured 120 high-voltage emojis, symbolic of fast charging. The teaser added some weight to the rumour that suggested Realme is working on a 100W+ fast charging technology and that the total output from it could be 120W. It was also said the 120W technology could charge the one-third of a 4000mAh battery in three minutes. While there is no telling to what it is between the two, Realme is asking people what percentage of battery its upcoming UltraDart technology can fill in three minutes.

Oppo's and Realme's technology will emerge a day after Vivo's iQoo 120W fast charging tech. iQoo said its 120W technology can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 to 50 per cent in 5 minutes. Since Oppo and Realme are touting 125W technology, it could be slightly better than iQoo's. Xiaomi is also announcing its 100W fast charging technology, which it demonstrated earlier, next month in China. The 100W technology would definitely be less powerful than the ones iQoo, Realme, and Oppo would release on their respective smartphones.