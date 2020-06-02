Realme TV first sale today: Four key features of Realme's Android TV

Highlights Realme TV will go on first sale today in India.

It comes in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch.

It starts for a price of Rs 12,999 in India.

Realme TV will be available for sale starting today in India. The first smart television from the house of Realme is touted to feature Android TV, Dolby Audio speakers, and an Ultra-bright display. It was first confirmed to release into the Indian market in February, but that could not happen owing to the lockdown and adverse situations caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Realme is now up and running and delivering its first television to nearly all locations across the country. So, if you are interested in getting yourself one, here are the details on Realme TV's first sale and five features why you should consider it.

Realme TV Price, Sale Details

The Realme TV comes in two variants - the 32-inch version is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch version costs Rs 21,999. Its sale commences at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's own website, realme.com. The TV is deliverable to all locations, except for the containment zones in India -- so you might have to check if your area is serviceable.

Four Realme TV Features

Realme TV comes across as a strong competitor to the Xiaomi's Mi TV. It has got most things right, such as a bright display, powerful speakers, and multiple connectivity options over and above certified Android TV. While I have not reviewed the TV yet, the big claims are those of Realme and not mine. Here are five features that could back those claims:

Realme TV has a bezel-less design and its display can produce a brightness of up to 400 nits. It is pretty bright considering how TV panels in under Rs 15,000 are. But again, I will reserve my final thoughts until I review the device.

Sound is equally important for TVs since not everyone can afford home theatres or sound-bars. Realme claims there are four stereo speakers on the TV, all tuned by Dolby Audio. For its pricing, Dolby Audio seems like an unmissable deal.

Realme TV comes with Android TV, which the company claims is the certified version based on Android 9 Pie. This means you can download and install all the supported apps from Google Play Store without having to long for them.

The Realme TV remote control has Bluetooth functionality, which means you do not need to point its head in front of the TV sensors for it to work. Bluetooth functionality means it can be used from anywhere.