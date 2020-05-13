Realme TV, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom briefly listed on company support site

Highlights Realme TV, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom appeared on company website.

They were listed on the Realme official support page.

This could mean the devices will be launched soon.

Realme is planning to launch new products in India that have been in the pipeline for some time, including the Realme X3 series, Realme TV, and Realme Watch. The Realme TV and Realme Watch have been confirmed multiple times earlier by the company but without a concrete timeline. Last week, Realme also confirmed it will launch the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x zoom. Now, three of these products briefly appeared on the Realme official website, under the support page, hinting at an imminent launch.

The Realme official support page for its devices listed the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme TV, first spotted by FoneArena. While these devices have now been removed from the page, they have confirmed, in a way, that the next launch from Realme will feature Realme TV and two Realme X3 phones. The listings were mere placeholders that did not divulge anything about the upcoming devices. We are left with what we have learned from leaks and rumours in the past.

The Realme TV has visited the Bluetooth SIG certification website and BIS site, confirming the sizes. It is likely to come in 32-inches, 43-inches, and 55-inches display sizes. A previous leak also claimed the Realme TV will run Android TV out of the box, based on Android 9 Pie. The remote control of the upcoming Realme TV has also been certified on the Bluetooth SIG website. However, none of the listings has hinted at what the Realme TV could look like. Realme TV will be originally launched in India before it debuts elsewhere, Realme had confirmed earlier.

The Realme X3 has been in the rumour mill for the past few weeks. It is codenamed RMX2142 and RMX2141 for its two variants, as per TENAA, and will sit below the X3 SuperZoom. The specifications of the Realme X3 are quite similar to the Realme X50m 5G, which was launched in China recently. This could mean the Realme could choose to rebrand the latter as Realme X3 in India. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, on the other hand, has been spotted on multiple certification websites and the Geekbench benchmarking website, along with its key specifications. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has also been confirmed by the company to feature 60x zoom and a Starry Mode. It is expected to come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB of RAM, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.