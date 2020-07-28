Realme V5 specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of launch, V5 Pro also tipped

Highlights Realme V5 has been confirmed to launch in China on August 3.

Realme V5 will be the next smartphone from the brand's upcoming series that will launch on August 3. Ahead of the China launch, the Realme V5 specifications are cropping up in the rumour mill now. The smartphone has also been listed on e-commerce sites, revealing Realme V5's colour and storage variants. However, a fresh report has claimed there could be a Realme V5 Pro with slightly higher specifications than Realme V5's.

First, the Realme V5 has been reported to be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The Dimensity series from MediaTek is 5G-enabled and has offered a cheaper substitute for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 760-series processors. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 also powers the recently introduced Oppo A72 5G. The processor has an integrated 5G modem for both SA and NSA network architectures.

Realme V5 has been listed Tmall and JD.com, two of China's biggest e-commerce companies, ahead of the August 3 launch. The listings on both the websites have revealed the Realme V5 will come in Silver Winged Boy, Breaking Light, and Blue colours. The actual names could be somewhat different, since the names mentioned above are translated from their Chinese texts. For the storage, the Realme V5 will come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants. The Realme V5 listing also shows its model number RMX2111, which we have seen on TENAA site before.

So far, Realme V5 has been confirmed in various official teasers but a new report claims there could be a Pro variant. Per a Chinese tipster who shared the information on Weibo, Realme could introduce a high-end version bearing the model number RMX2121 under the V-series. The same model was spotted on TENAA and 3C previously, however, it was deduced that it could be another cellular version of the Realme V5.

Without confirming its name it, the tipster said V5 Pro will have a 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The Realme V5, on the other hand, has been leaked to come with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Other specifications of the Realme V5 include a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole setup, a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor at the back, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and Android 10-based Realme UI.