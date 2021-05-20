Realme Watch 2 Pro, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, and Buds Wireless 2 neckband launched

Highlights Realme's new Watch 2 Pro comes with in-built dual-satellite GPS.

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker has a lanyard to carry it around.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 has support for ANC and LDAC codec.

Realme has launched a new smartwatch, a new portable speaker, and two neckband earphones in its latest push in the IoT portfolio. At the Malaysia launch event, the Chinese company introduced the Watch 2 Pro, nearly a month after the Watch 2 arrived. The biggest difference between the two is the inbuilt GPS that is there on the Watch 2 Pro. Then, you have the new Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, Buds Wireless 2, and Buds Wireless 2 Neo that join the others.

The four products have been launched in Malaysia for now. Realme did not say anything about when it would launch them in other markets. If the company has plans to introduce these four products or at least some of them, the India launch will take place only after the situation in the country has improved. Realme postponed the May 4 event recently because of the worsening crisis caused by Covid-19 in India.

Realme Watch 2 Pro price, specifications

Realme's latest smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch colour touchscreen display with 320x285 pixel resolution. There is a brightness level of up to 600 nits and a 30Hz refresh rate on the watch. Realme Watch 2 Pro is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, which means you can wear it while swimming. The 390mAh battery can deliver up to 14 days of usage.

For health, there is an optical heart rate sensor and a blood-oxygen-level monitor on the smartwatch. You get a calorie and step counter and a sleep tracker on the Watch 2 Pro, as well. Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with high-precision dual-satellite GPS tracking. It offers 90 different sports modes, such as outdoor running, walking, football, basketball, badminton, jump rope, and various other sports as well.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro costs MYR 299, which is roughly Rs 5,300, and comes in Space Grey and Metallic Silver colours.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker price, specifications

Realme has launched its second portable speaker called Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. Like its name, the Bluetooth speaker is very compact and fits inside your pocket. Since the focus is on portability, there is a lanyard attached to the speaker to make it easy to carry around. The speaker weighs 113 grams, which means it is not heavy and the company says it is built using durable material, which sounds like a euphemism for plastic.

There is a 3W dynamic bass boost driver inside for sound, along with a passive radiator. There is an IPX5 rating for water splashes, as well, making it almost suitable to keep near a swimming pool. The speaker supports stereo pairing with another speaker and has physical buttons for music playback and equaliser settings. The battery on this speaker lasts around six hours and can be charged using a USB-C port.

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker costs MYR 79, which is roughly Rs 1,400. It is available in Classic Black and Desert Grey colours.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The latest wireless earphones from Realme are neckband-style Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo. The Buds Wireless 2 has a 13.6mm bass boost driver with support for the Sony LDAC codec, which means high-quality music. There is active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Buds Wireless 2, along with an 88mm super latency mode for gaming. The earbuds have magnets that, when attached, turn music and power off the earphones. To turn them back on or to resume music, just separate the earbuds.

The earphones also support Google Fast Pair, which means your Android phone will show them automatically on the screen. Realme has claimed the earphones can offer up to 22 hours of music playback without LDAC and ANC turned on. The battery supports fast charging, as well, where 10 minutes can deliver 12 hours. There is an IPX5 rating for water resistance, as well.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo also has the same sound driver but it lacks support for ANC and LDAC codec. There is also no fast charging and the water-resistance is down to IPX4.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 costs MYR 199, roughly Rs 3,500, but, in the first sale, the earphones will sell for MYR 129 (roughly Rs 2,300). The earphones come in Kandi Yellow and Kandi Grey colours. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo costs MYR 99 (roughly Rs 1,800) but people buying them in the first sale will need to pay MYR 79 (roughly Rs 1,400). These earphones come in Kandi Black, Kandi Green, Kandi Blue colours.