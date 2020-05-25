Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo launched in India: Price, features

Highlights Realme Watch has been officially launched in India.

Realme has also launched the Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds.

Realme Watch costs Rs 3,999 while Buds Air Neo cost Rs 2,999.

Realme on Monday announced the launch of its first smartwatch in India. It is called the Realme Watch that comes months after the launch of Realme Band. The Realme Watch has been in the offing for quite some time but the covid-19 pandemic possibly delayed the launch in India. The Realme Watch is targeted in the affordable segment and has features such as a heart rate monitor. Additionally, Realme has also launched the Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds at the event after it was introduced in China just minutes before.

Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo Price in India

The Realme Watch comes in a single size that costs Rs 3,999. It comes in black colour and will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 5 at 12 noon.

The Realme Buds Air Neo, on the other hand, costs Rs 2,999 and will be available in three colours - red, green, and white. The sale starts at 3 pm on May 25 via realme.com and Flipkart while its offline sales will begin soon.

Realme Watch Features

The Realme Watch has a petite design and comes with a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels and 323 PPI pixel density. It has a 2.5D glass protection on top along with thick bezels on all sides. The Realme Watch can be paired with Android smartphones via Realme Link app ver Bluetooth 5.0. Since the Realme Link app is not available on iOS, it cannot be paired with the iPhone.

The Realme Watch comes with removable straps, which come in two variants - Classic and Fashion. While the Classic strap will come with the Realme Watch in its first sale, the Fashion strap is expected to arrive later for Rs 499 each in four colours.

For fitness, the Realme Watch has 14 sports mode, including cricket and yoga. It has a real-time heart rate monitor and a real-time SpO2 monitor that detects the blood oxygen level. There are a 3-axis accelerometer and a rotor vibration motor packed under the hood. The Realme Watch has a 160mAh battery that is rated to last up to 9 days on normal mode and 20 days on power-saving mode.

Realme Buds Air Neo Features

The Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds are a toned-down version of the Realme Buds Air. At the launch event, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said the company had sold over 1 million TWS in India, making it secure the second position in India's truly wireless earbuds market after Apple AirPods. The Buds Air Neo have 13mm dynamic driver to produce bass. They have an in-ear design with the lower protrusion, unlike the newly launched Realme Buds Q. The Realme Buds Air Neo come with wired charging via its charging case.