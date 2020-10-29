Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro confirmed to launch in India soon

Highlights Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India soon.

Realme is launching the Watch S in Pakistan on November 3.

Realme Watch S will have a 1.3-inch circular display.

Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India soon. In the latest episode of his Q&A videos, Realme India boss Madhav Sheth said, "We are working on the launch date of Realme Watch S and S Pro. I will share it with you guys as soon as we finalise it." The Realme Watch S is launching in Pakistan on November 3, which could also be when India will get the next-generation smartwatch from Realme. However, the timeline for Realme Watch S Pro is not clear.

At IFA 2020 held in Berlin, Realme announced its more advanced smartwatch called the Watch S Pro. It teased there will be an AMOLED screen on the watch and that it will sport a circular design, which will be different from the rectangular Realme Watch design. This preliminary piece of information was about the Realme Watch S Pro. But a few days back Realme confirmed what the smaller version, Watch S will get.

Realme Pakistan shared that the Watch S will have a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen display in a circular shape. It will have a heart rate and a blood-oxygen monitor on the bottom. There will be 16 Sports mode on the Watch S. The company is also touting a 15-day battery life on the Watch S. The Realme Watch might have a 390mAh battery, according to the FCC listing but this information has not been publicly shared. There could also be magnetic charging support on the smartwatch.

The Realme Watch S will come in blue, black, green, and yellow colours. You can also expect new watch faces on the Realme Watch S. We could also expect the watch to come with an optimised version of Realme UI. Although Wear OS is unlikely on the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro.