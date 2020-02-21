Realme X starts receiving Wi-Fi calling feature: How to update

Highlights Realme X has begun receiving the February 2020 update in India.

The update brings VoWiFi feature for Jio and Airtel users.

There are also improvements bundled with the update.

In one of his AskMadhav episodes, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth divulged the schedule for the rollout of Wi-Fi calling feature on the Realme phones. One of the top-end phones from the brand, Realme X has now begun receiving the VoWiFi feature as a part of the February update. The brand is now rolling out the OTA update to the Realme X in India, which brings support for Wi-Fi calling on Reliance Jio and Airtel networks across all circles. It will be an incremental rollout, which means a handful of users will receive the update before a large base gets it.

Realme X software update is for February 2020, bearing the version RMX1901EX_11_A.12 and weighing 2.79GB. The update is available on the smartphones, as well as on the Realme's software update website, Realme has noted in a post on the forum.

The Realme X update brings Wi-Fi calling for Reliance Jio and Airtel operators in India. Also called VoWiFi, the facility will allow users to make and receive calls if the cellular connectivity is spotty especially indoors. Ever since VoWiFi was made available by Reliance Jio and Airtel, many smartphones from different brands have received the feature, including Google Pixel, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones among others.

The February update also brings the newer version of ColorOS 6 on the Realme X. Users hoping to receive Realme UI as a part of this update will have to wait even more. Realme UI is expected to be rolled out to Realme X in the next couple of weeks. (Realme 5 Pro has, however, been confirmed to hit the stable channel directly). There are also fixes for "some known bugs" along with "improved system stability."

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. It runs Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6. The smartphone is backed by a 3765mAh battery under the hood that supports VOCC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

How to update Realme X?