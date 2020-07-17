Realme X2 gets new 8GB/256GB storage variant in India

Highlights Realme is launching a new storage variant for last year's X2.

Realme X2 will have an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The price of the new variant has not been disclosed as of now.

Realme has refreshed the Realme X2 line-up with a new storage option more than six months after it was launched. The Realme X2 now comes in an 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model for customers who were looking for more flexibility in terms of choosing the right variant for themselves. The latest model sits atop the existing ones and is the most expensive one. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 730G processor and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. It was launched as the marquee device in the X2 series in the month of December last year. Realme has also launched a new 6GB/128GB variant for the Realme 6.

Realme X2 8GB/256GB Price in India

The latest model of Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has no official price right now. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted out the information of an upcoming storage variant for the Realme X2 without mentioning the price. We have reached out to Realme for more information on the pricing.

But what is available is the availability information of the Realme X2 8GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale starting at 8 pm on July 21 on Flipkart and realme.com in Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green colours. Rest of the variants of the Realme X2 are currently unavailable, but they may also be up for grabs the same day on Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme X2 Specifications

The Realme X2 now runs Android 10-based Realme UI and is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is meant for gaming. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the Realme X2 has a 64-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a macro sensor, and a portrait sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. The Realme X2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. For connectivity, the smartphone has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE among others.