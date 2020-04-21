Realme X3 full specifications, design revealed by TENAA listing

Highlights Realme X3 is listed to have a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

It will pack a set of four rear cameras and two front cameras.

The Realme X3 could be launched soon.

A few days back a Realme smartphone, codenamed RMX2142, appeared on the TENAA benchmarking website with only a handful of specifications. The listing has now been updated with most specification areas and the look of the handset has also been uploaded in multiple images. It is being speculated that the said device could be the Realme X3, which could be launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has been certified on major websites, in addition to its listing on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

According to the listing on TENAA, the Realme RMX2142, or rather the Realme X3, will come with a 6.57-inch TFT display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a pill-shaped cut-out on the top-left corner to house the front cameras. There will be a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the front. Its design looks similar to that of the Realme 6, with the radiating shimmer that converges at the bottom. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear side, mounted on a vertically-positioned island. There will be a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The colour options for the Realme X3 will be White and Grey-Blue.

Under the hood, the Realme X3 will pack a 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The RAM options on the smartphone include 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Similarly, the storage on the Realme X3 will also come in three choices of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Moreover, the Realme X3 will come with Android 10 out of the box, the listing has revealed. It will have Realme UI on top. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. The smartphone could pack support for 5G, in addition to other connectivity options. There will be a 4100mAh battery under the hood, along with 30W fast charging support on the Realme X3.

While the arrival of the Realme X3 hints at an imminent launch, it is not clear when the launch will take place. Currently, the covid-19 pandemic has forced lockdown in several parts of the world, causing disruptions in big-scale activities including the production of smartphones and their supply to the markets. In India, the smartphone launches are on hold since the government has excluded the delivery of mobile phones from the list of essential items, the delivery for which is currently allowed amid the lockdown that has been scheduled to conclude on May 3.