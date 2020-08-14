Realme X3 Pro leaked in live image, could pack 120Hz display

Highlights Realme X3 Pro may have leaked in a live image showing its design.

A tipster from China has claimed there will be up to 120Hz refresh rate on it.

Realme X3 Pro was supposed to launch with other X3 devices.

Realme is seemingly working on a slew of 5G smartphones, many of which have leaked via certification website TENAA in China. While none of them has a commercial name yet, the model numbers are available - RMX2176, RMX2200/RMX2201, and RMX2121. Except for the last one, the specifications of the first three models are also abundantly available, thanks to the listings. A fresh tip now claims to offer the first live image and specifications of the RMX2121 model, which is believed to be the flagship Realme X3 Pro.

A China-based tipster has shared the information on Weibo (via Gizmochina) about the impending Realme X3 Pro device. He has shared a live image of a Realme device that he claims is the X3 Pro. It can be seen having the stout mast for Realme branding at the back - the kind we first saw on Realme V5 renders but they turned out to be unrelated to the smartphone later. The display of the smartphone is not properly visible so there is no telling to whether there is a punch-hole or a notch on it.

But the tipster has claimed the Realme X3 Pro has a 120Hz display, going by the display settings open on the smartphone. This could very well be true since the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom come with upto 120Hz refresh rates of their display. Per the tipster, the Realme X3 Pro used a curved display with the COP packaging technology made by Samsung. There will be different options available for users to choose from, starting from 60Hz. But apart from the display information, there is nothing else the tipster has divulged.

The TENAA listing of the RMX2121 is yet to be populated with specification details, much like the other models. The RMX2176 and RMX220 have been listed on the certification website with nearly all their details and both of them are hinted to be 5G smartphones. The former, according to the listing, could run a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor while the latter will rock a Snapdragon 765G processor under the hood. There will also be other major differences between their camera and display specifications, the RMX2121 will have a 13-megapixel main sensor while the RMX2200 is listed to house a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The stark difference in the specifications clearly implies the two smartphones do not target the same price category. We will know more about these smartphones in the coming days.