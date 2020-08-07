Realme X3 Pro tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Highlights Realme X3 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench 5 site with specifications.

It is listed to come with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone is also highly likely to pack the 125W UltraDart technology.

Realme X3 Pro has been in the rumour mill for a long time. It was speculated previously to debut alongside the X3 and X3 SuperZoom but it did not happen. But that did not mean the device has been scrapped. It is still in the pipeline, at least according to the fresh pieces of evidence that additionally reveal key specifications. Realme X3 Pro has surfaced on the Geekbench 5 benchmarking website along with its scores and processor information.

The Realme X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, that also powers its siblings X3 and X3 SuperZoom, according to the Geekbench 5 listing, first spotted by a Twitter tipster who goes by Abhishek Yadav. There will be eight cores in the processor with a maximum clock speed of 1.78GHz. There will be at least 8GB of RAM. The single-core points scored by the Realme X3 Pro are 786 while the multi-core scores are 2556. It bears the model number RMX2083, which is tentatively the Realme X3 Pro.

However, previously Realme's RMX2121 model had surfaced and gave rise to the speculation that it could be the Realme X3 Pro. It is not presently clear what model number the Realme X3 Pro will finally come out bearing, but it will likely be the head of the X3 smartphone family. With a Snapdragon 855+ processor, the Realme X3 Pro will offer performance similar to that of Realme X3 SuperZoom but the major difference will be that between their cameras and battery charging speeds.

While the X3 SuperZoom takes photography to the next level with its periscope camera that sits among three other sensors at the back, the X3 Pro will rather skip on that sensor while retaining others. Moreover, the Realme X3 Pro is highly likely to come with the 125W UltraDart fast charging technology that was introduced recently as the next major breakthrough in the smartphone industry. The technology is a repackaged version of Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology that was originally unveiled last month.

Even if the Realme X3 Pro does not feature the 125W UltraDart technology, it better has the 65W SuperDart fast charging technology, which is featured on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone is also likely to have at least 90Hz refresh rate on its display, considering both X3 and X3 SuperZoom have it.