Realme X3 SuperZoom arrives in India: 5X Periscope Camera, other specifications, and price

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor.

It comes with a 64-megapixel main sensor that supports Starry Mode.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom can offer a digital zoom of up to 60X.

Realme is slowly heading towards the budget flagship range, which was once ruled by OnePlus, by offering the most advanced features on products that are relatively cheaper in the market. Its latest X3 SuperZoom is one such example that brings the periscope camera to the mid-range, along with last year's flagship chipset. The smartphone also touts the ability to capture skies and stars in a manner that regular smartphone cameras cannot. Realme also launched a toned-down version of the X3 SuperZoom, called just the X3, with nearly the same specifications.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has too many features on paper, it has got a highly-capable processor to handle the mighty cameras it is being touted for, and its pricing is something that will make customers turn their heads. So, let us recap what the Realme X3 SuperZoom provides:

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

Display: The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Chipset: Powering the X3 SuperZoom is an octa-core 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 graphics processor

RAM: There are two RAM options on the Realme X3 SuperZoom - 8GB and 12GB.

Storage: Realme X3 SuperZoom offers two UFS 3.0 storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

Rear Cameras: The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a setup of four cameras, which include a 64-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/3.4 periscope camera with 5X optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultrawide f/2.3 sensor with a FOV of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front Cameras: The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a combination of a 32-megapixel Sony wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the front.

Battery: The Realme X3 SuperZoom is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge.

OS: The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs Realme UI that is based on Android 10.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Features

Realme X3 SuperZoom sits below the X50 Pro 5G in the ladder and offers a Snapdragon 855+ processor under the hood. The last year's processor is specifically meant for gaming and handling some complex photography tasks, which the smartphone leverages for its periscope camera.

There is an 8-megapixel periscope camera on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which can offer an optical zoom of 5X and a digital zoom of 60X, which means you can zoom 60 times from the normal scene in the camera app. The optical zoom means you can enlarge a shot in the camera app before capturing for up to 5 times without losing out on the details and intricacies of the subject.

Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 120Hz display, which is twice what you get on most smartphones these days. The benefit of having a higher refresh rate on the display is smooth interaction and fluidity for touch responses. It is also useful for playing high-end games where every second matters in the gameplay.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price and Availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been launched at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. It comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colours and is now up for pre-orders on Flipkart. The first sale of the smartphone starts on June 30 at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.