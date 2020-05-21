Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch likely in mid-June

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to arrive in India next month.

It could be launched in India in mid-June.

Realme X3 SuperZoom will originally launch on May 25 in China.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to launch in India towards the middle of June. The hotly-anticipated Realme smartphone that is expected to see the light of day at a grand event on May 25 in China will make its India debut next month, as per a report. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has already been confirmed to arrive in India by India chief Madhav Sheth but no timelines were shared back then. The global unveiling of the Realme X3 SuperZoom, however, has been confirmed to take place on May 26.

According to 91Mobiles, the Realme X3 SuperZoom could enter the Indian markets as early as mid-June. However, there is no concrete timeline available as of now. The report further added Realme is gauging when to hold the launch event based on the coronavirus-induced circumstances in India, including the Lockdown 4.0. Realme India also just held the Narzo series launch and both smartphones under the series are eligible for deliveries across India.

The India launch would come around two weeks after the global unveiling of the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which itself is one day later than the launch in China. Realme is organising a big event on May 25 where it has confirmed to launch as many as eight new products. While Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be one of them, other devices that could be unwrapped are Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme Buds Air Neo, and more.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been teased by Sheth to offer 60x zoom and the "Starry Mode", which essentially will allow astrophotography on the smartphone. The key specifications and look of the Realme X3 SuperZoom have also been leaked. It has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage, without support for microSD card to expand the storage. It will come running Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is reported to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In the camera department, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to have a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a field of view of 119 degrees, and 8-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 sensor with 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, and OIS, and finally, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is also reported to have a 32-megapixel IMX616 sensor on the front camera setup, which should also house another unknown sensor. Realme X3 SuperZoom will house a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge technology.

A leak has also claimed the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be priced north of Rs 20,000 in India. The pricing is not specific, but it, at least, gives a fair idea of what to expect from the company. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days.