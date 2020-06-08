Realme X3 SuperZoom Indian version may not have Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom could have a different processor for the Indian variant.

It was spotted on the BIS website alongside two other smartphones.

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe for EUR 499.

Realme X3 SuperZoom debuted last month in Europe and it is coming to India soon. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed the X3 SuperZoom will arrive in India but he did not share any timeline. The X3 SuperZoom was also spotted on the BIS website alongside two other smartphones under the same series. Now, ahead of its imminent launch, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has been teased to pack a different processor for Indian consumers.

Francis Wang, Realme India marketing chief, has teased that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not have the same processor as the one smartphone's European model packs. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market but the company could be looking to change it for its Indian customers. As of now, Wang has not said anything about what processor the company has used for the Realme X3 SuperZoom but we suspect it could be one of Snapdragon 7-series processors.

Moreover, Wang has also hinted at an imminent launch of the X3 SuperZoom. He used the word "soon" for the launch but it is not indicative of when the launch will take place. But a recent report suggested the X3 SuperZoom could debut in India as early as this month, alongside its launch in Indonesia. Realme has scheduled the launch of X3 SuperZoom in Indonesia for June 16, which is also when the company is said to introduce the smartphone in India. But there is no official word on India launch yet.

Another factor that adds to the speculation is the listing of three X3-series smartphones on India's Bureau of Standards website. Realme has listed the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X3 Pro smartphones on BIS, which means their launch could happen soon.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been launched in the European market and Thailand so far. It was launched for EUR 499, which is roughly Rs 41,000. Since Realme sells the X50 Pro in India for less than Rs 40,000, the Realme X3 SuperZoom could see lower pricing than what the translated one says. Moreover, Realme will also have to figure out the right price points for the remaining two smartphones - Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro, as well.

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, without support for expandable storage. The smartphone has a set-up of 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras at the back, one of which is responsible for providing up to 60x digital zoom. The smartphone has a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology.