Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, full specifications revealed in massive leak

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications and looks have been leaked.

The smartphone can be seen having a quad-rear camera setup.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to pack a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to be launched at the May 25 event in China but the leaks around it are still pouring in. The camera-centric smartphone from the Realme's kitty has been certified on various websites and teased officially by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, but its real-world looks have been a mystery so far. A fresh leak now offers what looks like the first glimpse of the Realme X3 SuperZoom and its retail box. Along with the photos, the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have once again been leaked.

According to the tipster Ishan Agarwal, who managed to procure the Realme X3 SuperZoom images from a Thai website before they were taken down, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will have a design resembling that of the existing smartphones of the company. There is a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual punch-hole on the display. The smartphone unboxing has also been shot in a photo, showing there will be a USB-C power adapter, a charging cable, a silicone mobile case, and a SIM card ejector tool, besides the unit. The Realme X3 SuperZoom can be seen in white colour with patterns. The leak suggests the colour options will be Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications have also been shared by the tipster. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC under the hood. It will be available in at least a 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS3.0 storage model. However, there will be no microSD card support on the smartphone, as per the leak.

Per the leak, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will house a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge technology. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device, in addition to facial scanning. The smartphone is also unlikely to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means the USB-C port will be available for audio output as well.

For cameras, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is claimed to come with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a field of view of 119 degrees, and 8-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 sensor with 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, and OIS, and finally, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is also reported to have a 32-megapixel IMX616 sensor on the front camera setup, which is also likely to house another sensor, the details for which are not known at the moment.