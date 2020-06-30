Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on first sale today on Flipkart: Three features why you should go for it

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom is going on its first sale today.

It will be available to buy on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme X3 SuperZoom costs Rs 27,999 for the base variant.

Realme X3 SuperZoom, the camera-centric smartphone, is set to go on its first sale today on Flipkart and realme.com. The mid-range smartphone was launched by Realme recently alongside its sibling with relatively less powerful specifications, the Realme X3. Both Realme X3 SuperZoom and X3 are powered by last year's flagship processor, Snapdragon 855+, to give a performance that the company says will be "super powerful." The smartphones come as the successors to the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price in India, Flipkart Sale Details

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes in two variants - the 8GB/128GB version costs Rs 27,999 and the 12GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 32,999. The smartphone is available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colours. It will go on sale starting 12 pm on both Flipkart and realme.com. The offline availability of the smartphone will start soon, the company has said.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Three features that you should buy this smartphone for

Realme's smartphones are good value for money, according to our experience with the brand's phones launched in the past. The X3 SuperZoom too brings a lot of specifications to the table, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back that includes a periscope camera in the mid-range segment. So, why should you spend at least Rs 27,999 on this phone?

First, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, as we have iterated multiple times. The processor belongs to the last year and sits between the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 855 in the flagship range. This means it is best-suited to handle heavy-duty tasks, such as intensive gaming, and, of course, capturing periscopic shots from the camera. The processor is, in fact, a gaming processor that was launched to amplify the performance of the Snapdragon 855 last year.

Second, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor, which is tuned to capture the elements in the sky. Realme is calling this functionality Starry Mode. The mode can capture the distant stars in the night sky, using the 64-megapixel sensor, and use AI algorithms to redefine the photograph to bring out the best results.

Third, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 120Hz LCD display. This means that the display will refresh the contents at a rate of 120Hz, ensuring a much smoother interaction when compared to the regular 60Hz displays on most smartphones. The high refresh rate on the display also ensures a better watching experience when you are binging a Netflix show or watching a movie.