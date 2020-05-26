Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x periscope zoom, Snapdragon 855+ SoC launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with quad cameras at the back.

It comes in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colours.

Realme X3 SuperZoom has been launched for EUR 499

Realme X3 SuperZoom has finally gone official after days of teasers. Launched in the European market, the X3 SuperZoom takes the company's plans further into phone camera business. Realme is touting a periscope lens on the X3 SuperZoom that can deliver a maximum zoom of 60x. It also brings the Starry Mode to the table, which is akin to Google Pixel 4's astrophotography mode. The smartphone comes next in the X-series and sits atop the upcoming Realme X3. While the Realme X3 SuperZoom has been launched in Europe, it has been confirmed to arrive in India in the coming days.

Realme also launched Realme 6s, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo, and 10000mAh Power Bank 2 in Europe today.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that costs EUR 499 (roughly Rs 41,400). It will go on sale in Europe starting 10 am on June 2 while the pre-sale has started already in supported markets. It comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colours.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has its cameras as the highlights. Realme's latest Starry Mode on the X3 SuperZoom is claimed to shoot constellations and even capture what the company said is Jupiter visible in the sky. The Starry Mode is handled by the combination of 64-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. There are two other sensors as well - an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Realme is using 32-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultrawide sensors on the front for selfies.

The night scene shooting, called Super Nightscape, on the X3 SuperZoom has been improved with the introduction of as many as five different modes within the setting. Realme is also giving manual controls to how you can do night photography. The selfie cameras also support Night Selfie mode that puts a spotlight on the face while darkening the background.

For its display, the X3 SuperZoom packs a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display of 6.6-inch size. The aspect ratio of 20:9 while the screen-to-body ratio is 90.5 per cent. There is also a dual punch-hole on the display that houses the selfie cameras.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC that was launched last year as a minor upgrade to the Snapdragon 855 processor. The X3 SuperZoom has 25 per cent improvement in performance over the previous generation X2 Pro, Realme said at the event. The smartphone packs 256GB UFS 3.0 storage with Turbo Write technology. The smartphone has a VC cooling system that covers the core elements to cool them when their temperature rises. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button, with a speed-accuracy of 0.3 seconds.

The smartphone has a 4200mAh battery under the hood with 30W fast charging via USB-C port. Realme X3 SuperZoom also has Super Liner Speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio, along with a tactile vibration motor under the hood. Realme is also claiming the smartphone is coated with three waterproof layers without mentioning any IP rating though.