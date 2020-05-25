Realme X3 SuperZoom's new teasers confirm specifications ahead of launch

Highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom that was touted to release on May 25 will now release on May 26, as confirmed by the Realme Europe.

The teasers not only revealed how the Realme X3 looks but also revealed its processors, display and many more.

As per the teasers shared by Realme Europe, the phone will be driven by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

Realme X3 SuperZoom that was touted to release on May 25 will now release on May 26, as confirmed by the Realme Europe. The company unraveled the conjectures surrounding the specifications of the phone in a series of teasers. The teasers not only revealed how the Realme X3 looks but also revealed its processors, display and many more.

As per the teasers shared by Realme Europe, the phone will be driven by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and its display would come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The company has claimed that the phone has scored big on AnTuTu and it has by far been the highest as compared to other phones running SoC.

Coming back to the design, it looks a lot like the Realme X2 Pro. It has a dual-punch-hole cutout on the front as opposed to the waterdrop styled notch in X2 series. The main camera sensor has been given a squarish outlook while the other three camera sensors are round in shape and placed vertically. The teaser showed the phone in two different colours including Arctic white and Glacier blue.

Earlier, tipster Ishan Agarwal had managed to lay his hands upon the complete specifications of the phone, that first surfaced on a Thai website but was later taken down. As the teaser confirmed, the X3 SuperZoom will have a quad-core camera setup on the rear and dual-selfie camera. Realme X3 SuperZoom is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a field of view of 119 degrees, and 8-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 60x digital zoom(which is why the name, SuperZoom), and OIS, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it might flaunt a 32-megapixel shooter along with another sensor, the details of which are still unknown.

Revealing the specifications, the tipster noted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As per the leak, the smartphone will be available in a 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity among the other variants. The Realme X3 will most likely house a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charger. The phone could also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a facial lock system.

Inside the box, there will be a USB-C power adapter, a charging cable, a transparent mobile case, and a SIM card ejector tool, apart from the device.