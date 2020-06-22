Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom Indian variants to pack Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Flipkart reveals more details

Highlights Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The AnTuTu scores of the Snapdragon 855+ SoC have also been shared.

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will launch on June 25 in India.

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor, the company has announced ahead of the June 25th launch. The company has scheduled the launch of the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom for later this week in India. While the details of the Realme X3 SuperZoom have been available post its Europe-launch, a cryptic tweet by Realme's marketing chief Francis Wang suggested there could be a different processor on the Indian version of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the specifications of the Realme X3 have not been officially confirmed so far.

According to Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will rock last year's flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. He also hinted that the two upcoming smartphones bring the processor for the "first time in the segment". This essentially means the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be priced lower than what all Snapdragon 855+ smartphones have previously. The AnTuTu benchmark results have also been shared by Sheth to outline how much better the Snapdragon 855+ SoC is than the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G.

The Snapdragon 855+ SoC has scored 145055 while the Snapdragon 765G got 104534 and the Snapdragon 730G ended up getting 97266 in the CPU performance department. In the GPU performance, the Snapdragon 855+ got 196244, the Snapdragon 765G received a score of 94146, and finally, the Snapdragon 730G ended up getting 71527. For the total performance, the Snapdragon 855+ SoC got 517743, the Snapdragon 765G SoC got 318235, and finally, the Snapdragon 730G received 276117.

Besides the AnTuTu scores, the details about the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom have been shared on Flipkart through the official listing. According to the website, the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will have a 2.96GHz processor, along with a UFS 3.0 storage for fast data transfers. There will be a 120Hz display and a 4200mAh battery along with the 30W fast charging technology. In fact, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has all of them since its specifications are known but the same cannot be said for the Realme X3, which is making its debut later this week.

However, there are certain things that we do know about the Realme X3. The Realme X3 has visited the Geekbench benchmarking platform, wherein its details have emerged for the model number RMX2085. The smartphone will have a 12GB RAM, indeed rock a Snapdragon 855+ processor, and run Android 10. It has got 2,307 in single-core tests and 8,216 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. The remaining specifications are yet to be revealed.