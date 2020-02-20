Realme X50 Pro 5G India price leaked, more key specifications teased

Highlights The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched in India on February 24.

The smartphone will pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to become India's first 5G phone. The smartphone will be launched on February 24 in New Delhi and Madrid via an online event. Ahead of the launch, the Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India has leaked. India's first 5G phone will bear a price tag of around Rs 50,000, a PTI report has said, citing a Realme official.

Even though the 5G infrastructure is not available in India, companies are not shying away from entering the space as the first among all. "Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 Snapdragon chipset and available at around Rs. 50,000," the official was quoted as saying in the PTI report. For Realme, it is an opportunity to kick-start the segment of devices that support 5G, even in the absence of the necessary infrastructure in India.

According to the report, the company "wants to offer future-ready products" to people who travel to countries where 5G is already available. The rollout of 5G services in India is uncertain as of now - the government is still to begin the 5G spectrum auction in India.

The series of developments around Realme X50 Pro 5G, however, has been interesting. Much before Realme announced it will launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India as well, Vivo's IQOO was the first brand to unveil India's first 5G phone. IQOO has scheduled an event on February 25 for the launch but Realme beat it by announcing its India event one day earlier, i.e., February 24.

Previously scheduled to launch at the MWC 2020, which now stands cancelled, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is the brand's first 5G flagship smartphone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. It will be launched next week but the company is busy building the hype through several teasers that reveal key features of the Realme X50 Pro 5G one by one.

A fresh teaser has revealed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will bear a 32-megapixel selfie camera in a dual setup that will reside in the punch-hole on the display. The display on the smartphone will support 90Hz refresh rate. It has also been revealed, via teasers, that Realme X50 Pro 5G will come in two colours - Rust Red and Moss Green. Some previous teasers have confirmed that Realme's first 5G flagship will sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the rear with 20x zoom, along with the 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.