Realme X50 Pro 5G now getting Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update

Highlights Realme has begun rolling out Realme UI 2.0 stable on X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G users will get the update in an graded manner.

Realme Narzo 20 and 7 Pro will be next in line to get the update.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is finally receiving the Realme UI 2.0 stable version with Android 11. The Android 11 update was first seeded for trials back in July, but it was only in September when the Realme's flagship device X50 Pro 5G began receiving the Realme UI 2.0 under the Early Access Program. The Realme UI 2.0 is entirely based on Android 11 version, meaning there are features such as chat bubble, smart replies, better gestures, enhanced dark mode, and a rich power menu. Apart from these standard changes, Realme is adding its own flair to the software.

Realme UI 2.0 is rolling out gradually to X50 Pro 5G users in India, the company said, although users in other markets will get it soon. With the update, the smartphone will be updated to the firmware version RMX2076PU_11.C.16. Only a few Realme X50 Pro 5G users will receive the Realme UI 2.0 update right now, while a wider rollout is expected to follow in the next few days if the company does not encounter any bugs in the software. This is a stable version, which means it is meant for everyone, including people who have testers for Android 11 under the company's Early Access Program that was kickstarted earlier this year.

To update your phone, go to Settings, followed by a tap on Software update to check if you have received the Realme UI 2.0.

Realme UI 2.0 Features

Realme is adding several new features over the Realme UI with this update. In a press statement, the company outlined three pillars on which Realme UI 2.0 is based: creativity, sociality, and productivity. The features under these three pillars, the company says, are according to what the Gen Z customers want from their phone's operating system.

According to the company, the Realme UI 2.0 allows customers to choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. For example, the new subtitle stitching feature allows users to share favourite movies and lines seamlessly, while the Dual-mode music enables sharing of music tracks with friends. With the support of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield, the Realme UI 2.0 is also touted to keep the user's data and information safe and secure. The new version also offers new features to enhance social media experiences.

Since it is the second iteration of Realme's operating system, the company is doubling down on background resource management of Realme UI 2.0. Realme says the Realme UI 2.0 "offers a 45 per cent improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32 per cent increase in system speed and a 17 per cent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation."

Realme UI 2.0 Rollout

Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first smartphone to get the Realme UI 2.0 under the stable channel. The next in line could be the Realme Narzo 20 and Realme 7 Pro since both of them are eligible for the Early Access Program that is running right now. So, if you have enrolled for the beta trials of Realme UI 2.0 on these devices, you may already be getting the Android 11 version along with Realme UI 2.0 features. Other users who are playing it safe will have to wait for a little extra for the stable versions of Realme UI 2.0 to roll out. Realme has not said anything on these two devices as of now.

The roadmap for the rollout of Realme UI 2.0 to Realme devices was shared sometime back. The first three phones to get the new version are X50 Pro 5G, Narzo 20, and Realme 7 Pro, while the Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be the next devices to become eligible under the Early Access Program. The stable channel rollouts of Realme UI 2.0 for these devices are likely to be available around four-five weeks later.