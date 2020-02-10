Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications confirmed, to pack Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, & more

Highlights Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched at the MWC 2020.

It will bear a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support.

Realme is also geared up to launch its first TV at the event.

Now that Realme has announced it is attending the MWC 2020 for the first time this year, the inflow of speculations on what the company will launch has increased. Realme is expected to unveil a 5G phone at the tech exhibit on February 24. The name of the smartphone has now been confirmed by Realme CMO in a post on Weibo. Realme will launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G at its MWC 2020 event in Barcelona. Its specifications have also been shared, giving us a preview of what to expect from the device.

Xu Qi Chase, Realme CMO, took to Weibo to post a screenshot of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G. The screenshot belongs to the device's About Phone' section, revealing some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to the post, Realme X50 Pro 5G, having a model number RMX2071, will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. The processor choice makes it a flagship device that will look to take on the likes of OnePlus' and Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones.

Moreover, the screenshot has revealed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is not confirmed whether there will be an option to expand the storage on the smartphone. Since the Realme UI has been introduced with the Realme C3, it only makes sense that the upcoming smartphones run on the company's own OS. As per the screenshot, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will run Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will have a punch-hole camera setup on the left, going by the unusual space at the top left.

A few of the connectivity options on the Realme X50 Pro 5G have also been disclosed. There will be 5G, of course, but NFC will also make its way to the device. There will be support for dual SIM cards as well.

But apart from the aforementioned details, the rest of the specifications of Realme X50 Pro 5G are awaited. We expect some leak to pour in ahead of the launch at the MWC 2020. Realme has also confirmed to introduce its first smart TV at the event.