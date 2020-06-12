Realme X50 Pro 5G to get Android 11 Beta in early July

Highlights Realme will roll out Android 11 Beta first on X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India in February.

It will go on sale again starting July 9 in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the first smartphone from the brand's kitty to receive the recently rolled-out Android 11 Beta. In a statement, Realme said it will begin pushing the Android 11 Beta update to all the Realme X50 Pro 5G units sometime in early July. Since it is a public beta version, Realme X50 Pro users who have signed up for receiving beta updates are likely to receive the next Android version. Moreover, the company has said it will soon be resuming the production of Realme X50 Pro 5G after it was halted owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Android 11 Beta update was released by Google earlier this week for Pixel smartphones. However, a lot of OEMs who have complied with the Project Treble have begun announcing their smartphones will be eligible for the update soon. Realme has not said whether the Android 11 Beta update will be rolled out under the beta channel or whether users will need to sign up for the updates and receive them under the stable channel on their Realme X50 Pro units. Moreover, Realme will customise Android 11 Beta to add its own features and give it a makeover to ship under the Realme UI.

Apart from the Realme X50 Pro 5G, more smartphones will receive the Android 11 Beta in future, the company said in a statement.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India in February this year as India's first 5G smartphone. The smartphone received mixed responses from consumers and experts for the 5G support that is functionless in India at the moment, owing to the lack of necessary infrastructure. But apart from the 5G factor, Realme X50 Pro has top-of-the-line innards, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 90Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole, 65W fast charging, and 64-megapixel quad cameras at the back.

Realme launched the X50 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. And it went on sale in early March. However, the lockdown, which began in late March, forced the company to suspend the manufacturing of the Realme X50 Pro and other smartphones. This caused a disruption in the supply of the smartphone that still continues. Realme has said it will resume the production of the Realme X50 Pro 5G soon and that the smartphone will be ready for sale starting July 9.