Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch at MWC 2020: All you should know

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to launch on February 24 at the company's first-ever participation at the Mobile World Congress. The upcoming smartphone is expected to bolster the company's position in the 5G market that is rapidly catching up worldwide. The Realme X50 Pro will be the second smartphone from the company's kitty to support 5G, alongside other premium-level bells and whistles. Realme had previously announced that it is attending the tech exhibit that is slated to commence in Barcelona later this month.

Realme will hold its MWC 2020 event at 9:30 am CET, which translates to 2:00 pm IST, on Monday, February 24. Grabbing the eyeballs at the event will be the Realme X50 Pro 5G but there is another product that will mark the entry of Realme into the home entertainment category, the Realme TV. Realme TV has been announced to make debut at the event but the information on it is quite scarce at this moment. Which is why let us go through what the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be all about.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will essentially be a spruced-up version of the Realme X50 5G, which was launched in China sometime back. The latter was the first 5G smartphone from the brand that is aggressively pushing smartphones across categories differentiated on the basis of specifications. The Realme X50 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that comes with an integrated 5G modem.

For the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the brand is going with the flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor supported by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It will be one of the first smartphones to come with the Snapdragon 865 processor. To recall, Qualcomm had announced, at the fourth Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit held last year, that Realme will be one of the first smartphone brands to launch smartphones with Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platforms.

Apart from 5G, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will also pack top-of-the-line cameras that will compete with the likes of those packed on other premium smartphones. The company has previously equipped 64-megapixel cameras on its mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones. These sensors have been manufactured by Samsung, giving a strong indication for the continued partnership between Realme and Samsung for the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

For now, specifications of the display, cameras, battery, and other internals are not available. We will have to wait for the event to begin where these details, along with the Realme X50 Pro 5G pricing will be revealed.