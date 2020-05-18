Realme X50 Pro Player Edition aka Blade Runner specifications and price revealed

Highlights Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is likely brand's first gaming phone.

It is codenamed "Blade Runner" and will launch on May 25.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Realme's May 25 event is going to be its busiest one this year so far. The company has planned to unveil as many as eight products next week. Realme has confirmed it will launch the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, which has so far been known as "Blade Runner". The upcoming smartphone will be the new member of the X50 series, which recently saw the launch of the Realme X50m 5G. Ahead of the May 25 launch, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has been detailed by the company in an official post on Weibo. Additionally, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has been spotted on the TENAA certification website.

On Weibo, Realme has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will feature four cameras at the back, much like the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Realme is also touting support for 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 on the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The design of the smartphone is also quite similar to that of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was launched in India in February as the country's first 5G smartphone.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition reportedly bears the model number RMX2072, which has now been spotted on the TENAA certification website along with its specifications. According to the listing, the device will come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that will be integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also said to come running Android 10, and have three RAM and storage variants - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. The TENAA listing has also revealed the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will come in Red, Dark Black, and Silver White colours.

Realme is seemingly downgrading the cameras on the X50 Pro Player Edition. According to the TENAA listing, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel main sensor instead of the 64-megapixel one found on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The main sensor on the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel other sensors. The same information was leaked by a known tipster whose alias is Digital Chat Station in English. However, the TENAA listing seems to have wrongly mentioned the battery specifications of the smartphone. The listing has suggested there will be a 2055mAh battery with 65W fast charging. But the same tipster had claimed a 4200mAh battery on the smartphone, which sounds more practical.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition should be priced at CNY 3,299 for the 8GB and 128GB storage variant going by the same tipster. The storage combination mentioned in the tipster's does not align with what the TENAA listing has freshly suggested. In any case, more information on the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition are expected to arrive in the coming days.