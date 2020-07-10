Realme X50 Pro sale in India to resume on July 13: A better deal over OnePlus 8?

Highlights Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on July 13.

Its sale had been halted due to the pandemic and lockdowns.

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G support.

Realme X50 Pro 5G online sales will resume on July 13 more than a month after they were suspended owing to the logistic problems amid the covid-19 induced lockdown. Launched as India's first 5G phone, the X50 Pro 5G will be available to buy from Flipkart and realme.com starting 12 noon on July 13. The smartphone is also India's first to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which ensured the flagship-level performance. The Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in February in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has three storage variants, all of which will go on sale next week. The 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 39,999, its 8GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 41,999, and finally, the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 47,999. The sales will be on Flipkart and realme.com, wherein there could be some purchase offers to sweeten the deal.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in Moss Green and Rust Red colours.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole setup. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with 5G connectivity, but that is of no use in India presently. There are four cameras on the back, including a 64-megapixel main sensor while the front has two selfie cameras. The Realme X50 Pro has a 4200mAh battery and runs Android 10.

Should you go for the Realme X50 Pro 5G?

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has everything top-notch that a flagship phone is supposed to pack. It has a flagship-level processor, an AMOLED display, and as many as six cameras. In our impression, we found the Realme X50 Pro 5G a worthwhile purchase for its most specifications. Although the 5G support it has may no find any use but it will definitely find takers for whom the Realme X50 Pro is a future-proof smartphone.

The Realme X50 Pro could have easily been the head-turner if it was still February and there were no other options for 5G. Now, we have OnePlus 8, which is similarly priced as the Realme X50 Pro and offers a similar set of specifications. Although the cameras may be on the lower side in terms of the megapixel count, they are as good as Realme X50 Pro's, if not slightly better. For Rs 41,999, the OnePlus 8 comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC and support for 5G. On top of that, there is the OxygenOS, which is known for its niftiness.

There is a decision to make now and tell you what you should buy. I will say OnePlus 8 anytime for it gives you with almost everything substantial that the Realme X50 Pro offers with its own flavour.