Realme X50t 5G spotted on Google Play listings, could have two variants

Realme X50 series now has four smartphones, all of which are available in China and only one in India. The series includes the Realme X50, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, and the Realme X50m 5G smartphones. Now, Realme could be looking to add the fifth smartphone to the X50-series. According to the Google Play listing, Realme is planning to launch the Realme X50t 5G soon.

The Realme X50t 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, along with its model numbers - RMX2052 and RMX2052CN. This could mean there will be two variants of the Realme X50t 5G. According to MySmartPrice, who also managed to spot the Realme device, the 't' in the smartphone's moniker stands for 'Turbo' if we go by the regular naming convention of smartphone industry. The device's name can be seen mentioned among the existing smartphones such as Realme X50m 5G and Realme XT. As the name suggests, the Realme X50t 5G will support 5G.

For now, it is not clear whether this smartphone will debut in China first or will be targeted at other markets, such as India or Europe. What is also unclear is the set of specifications the smartphone will come with. The Google Play listing does not reveal anything beyond the existence of the Realme X50t 5G and its two model numbers. Since nothing is tangible as of now, we could take a wild guess at what innards there will be on the smartphone.

Since the Realme X50m 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Realme X50t could also go for a Snapdragon 7-series processor, if not higher. Chances are Realme could even opt for the MediaTek Dimensity 1000-series chipset, given MediaTek and Realme are launching way too many smartphones in collaboration. It could be position alongside the X50m 5G or lower than that, depending on the specifications, but it surely will not surpass the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition or the Realme X50 Pro 5G in terms of hierarchy. The benchmarking platforms are yet to list the smartphone, in addition to the certification websites, which is when we will know about the specifications of the Realme X50t 5G.

Earlier this week, Realme launched as many as ten new devices in multiple markets. In India, China, and Europe, the company launched the Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds and 10000mAh Power Bank 2. In India only, Realme launched the Realme Watch and Realme TV. In Europe, the company launched the X3 SuperZoom and Realme Watch. Finally, Realme launched the X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme Backpack, and Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds in China only.