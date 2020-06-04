Realme X50t key specifications, launch date revealed in fresh leak

Highlights Realme X50t is in the tow to be launched next by the company.

Its key specifications have been revealed in the latest leak.

Realme X50t is said to launch in two days but nothing is confirmed.

Realme was previously reported to be working on a new smartphone under the X50 series, which already has four models. Dubbed Realme X50t, the smartphone was spotted on the Google Play listings for the supported devices along with its model number. Now, a fresh report has claimed to offer the key specifications of the Realme X50t and its tentative launch date.

According to a post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, the Realme X50t could launch in China in the next two days. The information pertains to the China launch only, which means we are still unclear when the smartphone will debut in other countries, including, or if it will even arrive elsewhere. The Realme X50t will be the fifth smartphone in the series. The existing ones are Realme X50, Realme X50 Pro, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, and Realme X50m 5G.

The tipster has also shared the specifications of the Realme X50t. Per the leak, the Realme X50t will come with a dual punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and support 5G in China through three bands only - n41, n78, and n97. It is also said to come with a 48-megapixel main camera along with three other sensors at the back. The leak also suggests the Realme X50t will feature 30W fast charging technology but the battery details remain unknown at this point.

All of these specifications are nearly similar to those of the Realme X50m 5G, which was launched in China earlier this year. However, the difference between the Realme X50m 5G and Realme X50t would be their dimensions and weight. The Realme X50t will be 9.3mm thick and weigh in at 202 grams while the Realme X50m 5G weighs 194 grams and is just 8.9mm thick.

With the launch of the Realme X50t, the X50 series will have five smartphones. Realme has already launched four models, the latest one being the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The smartphone was launched in China to mark the company's new milestone of reaching 35 million global customers. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition borrows its specifications from the top model Realme X50 Pro, such as Snapdragon 865 SoC, but the cameras on the former are a little less powerful theoretically.