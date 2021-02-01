Realme X7 5G India price tipped ahead of launch

Highlights Realme X7 5G is said to cost Rs 19,999 in India.

This price is for the base variant with 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage.

The Realme X7 5G for India will be a rebranded V15 5G.

Realme X7 5G is launching alongside X7 Pro 5G on February 4 in India. It is going to be a rebadge of the V15 5G that was originally introduced in China last year. There are not many differences between the X7 5G and the V15 5G, yet the rebranding of the latter makes sense for the Indian market and justifies the gap between the Indian X7 5G and the X7 Pro 5G. Now, ahead of their launch, the price of the Realme X7 5G has managed to find its way to the rumour mill. And expectedly, the Realme X7 5G is going to be a mid-range smartphone.

According to a Twitter user who goes by Gadgetsdata, the Realme X7 5G will cost Rs 19,999 onwards. This will be the price for the base variant of the smartphone bearing 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. But there will be a top model, as well, with 8 gigs of RAM while the storage will remain the same. This Realme X7 5G variant will cost Rs 21,999, according to the tweet. Interestingly, the leaked prices for X7 5G seem way too less than what the X7 5G costs in China. The X7 starts at CNY 1,799 in China, which is roughly Rs 20,400.

But since the Realme X7 5G for India is not the same as the one selling in China, it is not surprising. The Indian X7 5G is supposedly the V15 5G, so the comparison between the prices of these two models makes more sense. In China, the Realme V15 5G costs CNY 1,499, which is roughly Rs 16,900, for the base variant while its top-end model is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500). Going by these projections, the X7 5G for India is going to be costlier than the V15 5G of China. But these are unofficial prices for the X7 5G and Realme is yet to announce them.

Realme X7 5G specifications

The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p display without support for high refresh rate. The smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display while the screen-to-body ratio stands at 82.6 per cent. There is an optical fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that enables 5G connectivity on the handset. For photography, the Realme X7 brings a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 119-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you are into selfies, you will be happy the Realme X7 has a 16MP front-facing camera housed inside the punch-hole. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage that cannot be expanded. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a 4300mAh battery with 50W fast charging technology.