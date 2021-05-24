Realme X7 Max 5G, 4K Android TVs with Dolby Cinema to launch in India on May 31

Highlights Realme will launch its new smart televisions in India on May 31.

There are going to be two TV sizes this time as well.

Both TVs will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos standards.

Realme will launch the X7 Max 5G and brand-new smart TVs in India on May 31. In media invites sent, Realme has revealed the X7 Max 5G will be India's first Dimensity 1200-powered phone, while this year's televisions will focus on Dolby Cinema, meaning both Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience and Dolby Vision for enhanced HDR. These televisions will come in two sizes, 43-inch and 50-inch, and with this, Realme will have televisions across different sizes. Last year, we saw 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch smart televisions from Realme, all running Android TV.

In the invite, Realme has also hinted at the announcement regarding the new "tech lifestyle" brand that the company has been teasing for a long time. And this brand is meant for AIoT products that will work with smartphones. Think of it as an umbrella for Realme products that will work comprehensively together, much like how Samsung has it.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launch Event

Realme will hold the launch event for the X7 Max 5G and new televisions at 12.30 pm on May 31. It is going to be a digital-only event, of course. And Realme will announce everything related to the new phone and televisions at this upcoming event.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

Realme has already confirmed the X7 Max will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor inside. Realme previously posted AnTuTu benchmark scores for the Dimensity 1200 processor, which are over 700,600, which is pretty good for a high-end phone. Realme has not talked about the price yet but it is likely the X7 Max 5G will be positioned in the mid-range.

Besides, Realme has also teased the Asphalt 9: Legends game on the X7 Max 5G, but it is not clear whether there is going to be some sort of partnership between the two brands for the X7 Max 5G. If this turns out true, Realme will probably pitch the X7 Max as a gaming phone, even though initially, Realme touted its first Dimensity 1200-powered phone, GT Neo, as camera-centric.

Some rumours suggest the X7 Max 5G is nothing but a rebranded GT Neo that Realme is launching in India. If Realme X7 Max 5G is a rebranded GT Neo, the specifications may include up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And in case you want more storage, you can add a microSD card to this phone. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. There may be a 4500mAh battery on the X7 Max 5G with 50W fast charging support. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. As for photography, you may have a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. For selfies, the new phone may sport a 32-megapixel front camera in a punch-hole setup.

What to expect from Realme Smart TV 4K

Realme has confirmed there will be two sizes for the upcoming smart television; 43-inch and 50-inch. Last year, the 43-inch TV supported a maximum resolution of 1080p while there was no 50-inch model. Realme launched the 55-inch model with 4K later, though. This year's TV models will all support 4K, up from the 1080p resolution. This will particularly widen the assortment now, obviously with a slight price gap between the two 43-inch models.

The two new Realme TV models will feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The latter will be supported on the TV speakers, but if you plug a speaker set or a soundbar system that supports Dolby Atmos, your sound experience is going to be a lot better. And Dolby Vision on a TV means you get to watch most content with good quality HDR. There is a good range of Netflix shows and movies with Dolby Vision that you will be able to watch on these new televisions.