Realme X7 Max 5G launch next week: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so far

Highlights Realme X7 Max 5G launch set for May 31.

Dimensity 12000 SoC powers it.

It gets a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

Realme just launched a couple of devices in quick succession, and now it is gearing for another. This smartphone, dubbed the Realme X7 Max 5G, will be launched on May 31. Courtesy of multiple teasers and leaks, we know a lot about this smartphone. Recently more leaks have appeared to help us with the pricing and live pictures of the Realme X7 5G.

Besides this, the brand has created a microsite for the launch of Realme X7 Max 5G. It is being said that the Realme X7 Max 5G is a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo launched in China a couple of months ago.

Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Meditek's Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display, 64-megapixel triple camera setup and 50W fast charging.

Now that the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G is on the cards, we decided to stack everything we know so far about this smartphone.

Realme X7 Max 5G specs and features

--The Realme X7 5G was revealed in a couple of leaks; however, we now have official pictures, courtesy of the launch microsite. From what we can see, the device appears to feature a distinct sandblasted finish on the rear. A glossy wide strip runs through the length of the smartphone. The camera module and the Realme "Dare to Leap" logo are placed on this strip. Whereas on the front, it gets a punch-hole camera on the top left of the display.

--We have learnt that the Realme X7 Max will feature a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixel and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also brings support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and up to 1000 nits of brightness.

--Moving forward, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3GHz and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This will be coupled with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. The Realme X7 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC for your information.

--In the camera department, the Realme X7 Max 5G features triple rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel IMX 682 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 2-megapixel macro camera. Whereas on the front, it may get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The micro-site also reveals that Realme X7 Max 5G will feature 50W Super-dart fast charging. Realme claims that the charger included in the box will provide 50 per cent of the charge in 16 mins. The site does not detail battery capacity, but a 4500mAh battery will likely power the device.

--Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a dual 5G capacity and will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

Realme X7 Max 5G launch date

The Realme X7 Max 5G was slated to launch earlier this month, but the brand decided to postpone the event considering the Covid-19 crisis in the country. Realme has released a new launch date, according to which the Realme X7 Max 5G will be launched on May 31.

Realme X7 Max 5G India price

Realme is known for its affordable and value of money offerings. While it began with a mid-range device, it now has plenty of offering in various segments. We have seen a sudden surge in the number of 5G smartphones under the sub 30k category. Hence, it seems to be the right move to introduce this smartphone now. As far as the Realme X7 Max 5G pricing is concerned, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage may be priced at Rs 27999, whereas the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to go for Rs 30,999.