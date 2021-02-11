Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Which one is better value for money?

Highlights Realme X7 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G are powered by Dimensity 1000+ processor.

Both phones also have 65W fast charging, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

But there is only one phone that offers better value for its money.

Realme X7 Pro comes at a time when smartphone companies are gearing up to expand their 5G portfolio. Last year saw the very first 5G phones but this year, it will be about democratising the next-generation telecommunications technology. Even though India does not have 5G right now, pushing as many 5G phones as possible will make these brands future proof, if not up to date in the market. Just like Realme, its parent company Oppo launched a mid-range 5G phone last month. It is the Reno 5 Pro 5G that brings a wonderful design and a horde of impressive features.

The common factor between X7 Pro and Reno 5 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, the very chipset that enables 5G on them. But otherwise, both phones have one too many differences between them, including the distinction between their price. The Realme X7 Pro costs Rs 29,999 in India while the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available to buy for Rs 34,990. The Rs 5,000 gap cannot be ignored, especially when both phones are logically pitted against each other. So, which one is a better value for money? This article will tell you the differences in specifications, as well as what they mean for you.

Realme X7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 support. The screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole on the left.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a punch-hole on the left, and embeds the fingerprint sensor.

Processor: Powering the X7 Pro is an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with an integrated 5G modem.

Powering the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor that is built on the 7nm architecture. It is clocked at up to 2.6GHz and provides the 5G connectivity to the smartphone.

RAM: Both smartphones have 8GB of RAM inside.

Storage: You get 128GB of internal storage on both X7 Pro and Reno 5 Pro 5G. Although, the X7 Pro does not come with microSD card support.

Rear Cameras: The X7 Pro comes with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth-sensing camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

On the other hand, the Reno 5 Pro 5G flaunts a setup of four cameras on the back: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono camera. There is an LED flash module on the back.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a 16MP camera inside the punch-hole.

The punch-hole on the display's left side of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G houses a 32MP selfie camera with AI Portrait Mode.

Battery: The X7 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery inside with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is backed by a 4350mAh battery that supports the 65W fast charging technology via USB-C port.

Operating System: You get Android 10-based Realme UI on the X7 Pro while the Reno 5 Pro 5G comes running Android 11-based ColorOS 11 software.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G performance review

The biggest determinator is the chipset on both phones and it is the same. The MediaTek Dimesnity 1000+ is a fast processor that can handle multi-tasking, playing high refresh rate videos and games, and processing on photo-editing and video-editing apps very well. I did not face any stutters or lags while using this chipset on both phones. Although I would like to point out that the Reno 5 Pro 5G gave me minor issues, which I accredit to the poor optimisation of the software. I believe a software update can fix that.

Coming to cameras, both Realme X7 Pro and Reno 5 Pro 5G give good results. The photos clicked on them are well-detailed and keep good dynamic range. However, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro tends to add warm tones to photos. Look at the photo of the leaves showing bright green colours and the radish flowers emerging from among a grassy area. The first one is shot on the Reno 5 Pro 5G and the second one, obviously, on the Realme X7 Pro. See the difference between the green colour on both photos. This is perhaps the only difference in how cameras work on both Reno 5 Pro 5G and X7 Pro but it is not quite intense. In fact, customers tend to love oversaturated colours in photos. But on the parameter of accuracy, X7 Pro is better.

The display on the X7 Pro is definitely better because it supports 120Hz refresh rate. Although this does not help much when you do normal operations on your phone, such as scrolling, chatting, or watching movies, it makes a big difference when playing games, provided the games support 120Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz refresh rate on Reno 5 Pro is not bad at all in that sense. It is just the Realme X7 Pro has it better. The X7 Pro also has a high touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz that provides better responsiveness on the screen. I think X7 Pro is better in this aspect, as well.

Finally, the battery life on both smartphones is more or less the same. Depending on how you use the phone, I think the Reno 5 Pro 5G will be able to last a little longer than X7 Pro would. But this difference is small and, hence, does not exactly ruin the experience. For charging, both smartphones support 65W charging that fills the battery entirely in under 40 minutes. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro may have an upper hand here.