Realme X7 Pro 5G, X7 5G bring high-speed 5G to India's mid-end market: Price, specifications

Highlights Realme X7 Pro 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor inside.

This 5G smartphone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole.

The vanilla Realme X7 5G comes with three rear cameras.

Realme X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G are the latest 5G smartphones that arrive at a time when the demand for 5G solutions is growing rapidly. Even though there is no 5G infrastructure in India at present, tech brands are bullishly moving ahead to launch 5G-ready phones that are future-proof. Realme was the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone in India last year. This year will see Realme transcending to lower price segments to democratise 5G in India.

The two smartphones, X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G come with MediaTek processors. The first one uses the Dimensity 1000+ chipset while the other one is powered by a Dimensity 800U processor under the hood. It is the debut for the latter but the former was originally launched in India on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. Although Qualcomm has also launched its low-end 5G chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 690 and the Snapdragon 480, Realme does not seem interested in using them just yet on its smartphones.

Realme X7 Pro 5G, X7 5G price in India

The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone has Fantasy and Mystic Black colourways. It goes on sale the first time on February 10 at noon on Flipkart, Realme online store. With Realme Upgrade programme, it will cost Rs 20,999.

The Realme X7 5G, on the other hand, has two variants. The one with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,999 and another with 8GB of RAM that costs Rs 21,999. The Realme Upgrade programme will make these phones cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,399, respectively. The internal storage on both variants is 128GB. This phone comes in Nebula and Space Silver colour options. The first sale starts February 12 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and other leading stores.

Both smartphones will come with discounts and cashback offers from bank partners. The Realme Upgrade programme will give an exchange value of up to 30 per cent on trading in an old phone on Flipkart while you pay only the remaining 70 per cent of the amount.

Realme X7 Pro 5G, X7 5G specifications

The new X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G are impressive phones, at least on paper. While the X7 Pro 5G is the same as the model launched in China, the X7 5G is a rebranded model of V15 5G and there are discernible differences that suggest so. For example, the X7 5G for India has just three cameras on the back and the front-facing camera is a 16MP shooter. The one available in China has four rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Realme X7 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p display but there is no support for high refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display while the screen-to-body ratio stands at 82.6 per cent. There is an optical fingerprint sensor under the display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that enables 5G connectivity on the handset.

For optics, the Realme X7 5G packs a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 119-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera housed inside the punch-hole. Realme X7 5G has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage but without support for microSD cards. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4300mAh battery with 50W fast charging technology.

On the other hand, Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Super-AMOLED 1080p display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also runs Android 10-based Realme UI. It also has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is not expandable. The cameras on the Realme X7 Pro include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 119-degree ultrawide 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies on the X7 Pro are handled by a 32-megapixel camera that resides inside the punch-hole. And finally, the Realme X7 Pro has a bigger 4500mAh battery inside with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.